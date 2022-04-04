On a perfect day for baseball, Decatur Heritage played a near perfect game.
The Eagles beat Hatton 19-0 in a Class 2A, Area 14 contest.
Infielder Bo Solley was perfect with the bat going 3-for-3 with a home run, double, four runs scored and four RBIs. Not bad for the eighth hitter in the Decatur Heritage lineup.
Pitcher Cole O’Brien finished with a two-hitter in the five-inning contest. He struck out 10 and walked one.
O’Brien was backed by an offense that scored eight runs in both the first and second innings.
“Coach (Steve) Meek says it is part of the baseball tradition at Decatur Heritage for the team to come back from spring break on fire after playing some good competition at the beach,” O’Brien said. “We wanted to keep the tradition going.”
That ties in with another Decatur Heritage tradition. The Eagles (14-6, 5-0) are looking to make it six straight area championships this season. They have one more area game left with Hatton scheduled for Tuesday and two games with Tharptown next week.
“Going to the beach has always been a great bonding experience for our team,” Meek said. “We’ve always done it because it really gets us going in the second half of the season.”
Decatur Heritage sent 12 batters to the plate in the first inning and 13 in the second.
Right in the middle of it was Solley, who had been struggling at the plate after moving over from basketball to baseball.
“Coach Meek has been working with me in the batting cage,” Solley said. “It’s started to come together.”
Solley hit his first career home run on March 26 against Randolph. His second career home run surprised him.
“I didn’t think it was going out,” Solley said. “I thought the ball I hit for the double was hit better. I was able to get my hands extended and the ball just kept carrying.”
Paxton Tarver finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored for the Eagles, while Tyler Founds was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI.
Hatton (8-9) got base hits from Parker Huff and Micah Harville.
