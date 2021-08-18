Lay of the land
The Decatur Red Raiders are in need of a turnaround season. After two years with identical 2-8 records and no trips to the playoffs, Decatur is looking to return to the days of being a region championship contender.
Making the playoffs out of Class 6A, Region 8 means finishing in the top four ahead of either Hartselle, Athens, Muscle Shoals or Cullman, who all made the playoffs last season. Three other teams also looking to get out of the bottom of the region standings are Hazel Green, Buckhorn and Columbia.
---
Head coach
This is Jere Adcock’s 26th season as head coach at Decatur. His record is 174-110. The 66-year-old is just the fifth head coach at Decatur since 1933 when H.L. “Shorty” Ogle came to the River City. Ogle won 209 games in 31 years at Decatur.
---
Last season
Opponents averaged scoring 25.9 points against the Red Raiders while the Decatur offense averaged just 14.5 points a game. The Red Raiders scored more than 17 points in just two games. The defense had two shutouts and held two more opponents to 21 and 24 points each.
---
Last three seasons
The Red Raiders are 11-21 and that includes the 7-5 playoff season in 2018.
---
Words to grow on
“Our goal this spring was getting back to running the football like a good Decatur team is supposed to do,” Adcock said. “We’ve gotten away from that the last couple of years because we haven’t been productive in the offensive line due to injuries and other situations. Now the focus is getting back to running the ball.”
---
Quarterback
The Red Raiders go into the season with a new starting quarterback. The question is which junior will it be? There’s Ellis Dickman (5-foot-11, 150 pounds) and Mac Hillis (6-5, 215). Dickman is more of a runner. Hillis is more of a passer.
“We’ll line up with three wide receivers a lot of the time, but we need to be as well balanced as we’ve ever been,” Adcock said. “We have to be able to run the football.”
---
Offense
The Red Raiders are counting on the offensive line. Leading that group is senior left tackle Hunter Claborn (6-4, 285). He’s a four-year starter.
Scheduled to join Claborn up front are sophomore Luke Bouchillion (6-1, 210) at left guard, junior Asher Kody (6-1, 185) at center, senior Ward Bouchillion (6-2, 230) at right guard and senior Ashton Lowery (6-0, 265) at right tackle.
The offense should get a big boost from the return of running back Keandre Williams (5-9, 160). The senior missed last season after breaking his ankle the week before the first game. Juniors Joshua Turner and Ryan Kirk provide depth at running back.
Other players looking to have an impact on offense are senior tight end Jamarrie Washington (6-4, 230), senior H-back Banks Dement (6-1, 225), senior flanker Jack Sturges (6-0, 155) and junior receivers Jayden Brown (6-2, 175) and ZJ Matthews (6-0, 190).
---
Defense
The Decatur defense was young and inexperienced last season. It will be young this year with only three senior starters on the depth chart when practice opened. They are lineman Jacob McRae, cornerback Teandre Williams and linebacker Charlie Zalusky.
There’s a strong junior presence on defense with linebacker/safety Paxtin Dupper, linebacker Trey Ayers, defensive end Adolfo Soto, safety ZJ Matthews, linebacker Mylon Miller, safety Joshua Turner, lineman Wilian Lopez and cornerback Jyron McDaniel.
“I think we have a pretty solid group on defense,” Adcock said. “They’ve all had a ton of reps and a lot of them having experience as starters. We do have more team speed this year.”
---
Special teams
Senior Owan Poovey gives Decatur another weapon with his strong leg as a punter, on kickoffs and field goals. Opponents averaged three return yards on his 42 punts.
---
Must-see games
The schedule is tough with the first four games at Russellville, vs. Austin, vs. Muscle Shoals and at Hartselle. The priority will be to come out of the first two games with momentum and staying healthy.
The season opens at Russellville on Thursday. The Golden Tigers won last year’s meeting, 28-0, and lead the series 7-5.
According to ahsfhs.org, this is a battle of two of the winningest programs in the state. Decatur is No. 12 with 644 wins. Russellville is No. 13 with 641.
---
Final word
“I’m excited with what I see out of this bunch,” Adcock said. “There’s a hunger and strong desire to get Decatur football back to where it’s supposed to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.