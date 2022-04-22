CHILDERSBURG — East Lawrence saw it’s playoff run come to an early end Friday in a first-round loss to Childersburg.
The Eagles were swept by the Tigers 15-8, 11-1 in the best two of three series.
Mistakes plagued East Lawrence. The Eagles up 13 unearned runs between the two games.
“I’m not sure what was going on because I don’t think the moment was too big for us,” coach Tanner Reed said. “If we make those plays, maybe things turn out differently. But that’s just the game of baseball. There’s ups and downs, and tonight we were on the down end of it.”
East Lawrence had a strong start and grabbed a 5-0 lead in the first inning of Game 1. The energy evaporated, however, with Childersburg’s late comeback win in the first game and was gone completely in Game 2.
“It was tough to handle in Game 1,” Reed said. “We came out and fought early in Game 2, but it just kind of got away from us. The guys played hard, but it was a baseball game we could never get a hold of.”
Despite the loss, there were positives to take from the season.
In his first as coach, Reed led the Eagles to a 16-12 record, their first playoff berth since 2019 and had them as high as No. 2 in the 3A state rankings during the season.
“I think this season was a big stepping stone for the program,” Reed said. “The seniors this year set the standard and hopefully this taste of the playoffs will help us carry on and build for the future.”
--
Childersburg 15, East Lawrence 8
Coleman Garner and Preston Hood combined for three RBIs, and then Carson Posey blasted a two-run homer to give East Lawrence an early 5-0 lead.
Childersburg came back, however, and scored six runs in the third and fourth innings. The Tigers then blew the game open with a nine-run sixth.
The Eagles walked nine, hit four more batters and committed four errors. Only seven of the Childersburg’s 15 runs were earned.
--
Childersburg 11, East Lawrence 1
After two scoreless innings, Childersburg scored six runs in the third and fourth innings.
The Eagles struggled again with mistakes. They walked 12 and gave up five unearned runs.
