The girls basketball and baseball teams at East Limestone have new head coaches.
Jessica Thompson comes from Arab to lead the girls basketball program. The former star player at Brewer has coached at Grissom and Brewer.
Adam Brown is making the move from assistant at James Clemens in Madison to lead the baseball program at East Limestone.
Thompson replaces Josh Davis, who coached East Limestone to the regional finals this past season and was head coach for eight seasons.
Brown replaces Bradley Craig, who led the baseball program for nine seasons.
