Two top-ranked local schools are pursuing their first state soccer championships this week.
Class 5A No. 1 East Limestone girls and top-ranked 1A-3A Tanner boys will compete in the semifinals Friday. The rankings are done by the AHSAA soccer coaches.
Tanner (20-4-1) plays Westminster-Oak Mountain (15-5) at 11 a.m. East Limestone (20-2-1) faces No. 2 Springville (19-2) at 5 p.m.
The playoff runs for both teams has been paved with competition from higher classifications.
"I intentionally tried to find harder teams for us to play," East Limestone coach Max Norman said.
The Indians defeated 6A teams No. 10 Hartselle and Decatur. Their only two losses were to 7A schools Florence and Thompson.
"Those were great tests for us," Norman pointed out. "They helped us find weaknesses in our team and (we) fixed those."
Tanner coach Matt Smith said playing bigger schools has helped his team, too. Notable matchups included games with 7A teams Bob Jones, Sparkman (twice) and Florence, 6A No. 2 Mountain Brook, 5A schools No. 1 Southside-Gadsden and No. 4 Boaz, and 4A No. 8 Mars Hill Bible.
Tanner's four losses were to Mountain Brook, Sparkman, Bob Jones and Florence. The tie was against Sparkman.
"The last two to three years we really amped up the competition level," Smith said. "Playing that high level of competition is something the guys have gotten used to."
East Limestone was one win away from being crowned state champs last season but fell to Indian Springs in the 4A-5A final. Norman hopes this year's team will take the next step with improved cohesiveness. He commended team captains Raegen Kelley, Emma Norman, Peyton Higginbotham and Lily Hosmer for anchoring the squad.
"I have some excellent leadership," Norman said. "They have done a phenomenal job of keeping team unity together."
Hosmer leads the team in goals (50) and assists (31). Kaylie Gibson has 36 goals. Keeper Raegan Black has 103 saves and also scored 11 goals.
After coming so close to a championship last season, the Indians responded this year by setting school records in goals scored (136), hat tricks (20), assists (105), shots on goal (601), shots in a game (57), corner kicks in a season (128) and corner kicks in a game (18). They have allowed only 19 goals in 23 games heading into the semifinals.
"If we can control the midfield then I think we will be just fine," said Norman, who was selected to coach the North team in the North-South Soccer All-Star game in July.
Springville defeated Moody and eighth-ranked John Carroll to reach the semifinals. East Limestone beat Arab and No. 6 Guntersville.
Tanner reached the semifinals with shutout wins over Geraldine 9-0 and Susan Moore 4-0. Westminster-Oak Mountain beat No. 9 Donoho and fourth-ranked Collinsville.
"They're physical," Smith said. "They're real technical. They've got fast wings. ... They try to control the whole game by keeping possession and that's something that we try to do as well so it should be a good match."
Tanner's last semifinal appearance came in 2016 and resulted in a 3-1 loss to Altamont.
Youth has powered the offense that totaled 144 goals in 25 games. Sophomore Randy Cortes has a team-high 41 goals and is second with 13 assists. Freshman Justin Moreno has a team-leading 15 assists and he is second in goals with 36.
Juniors Christian Cruz, Oliver Gonzalez and Christian Vicente have anchored the defense along with sophomores Rey Leon and Osbaldo Vallarta.
Cruz transitioned from primarily playing in the midfield to starting keeper and has 124 saves for a team that posted 15 shutouts and allowed 23 goals in 25 games.
"It speaks volumes that they've been able to do the things they've done this year to keep us in this position to keep our season alive," Smith said. "Two playoff games and we haven't given up a goal yet."
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.