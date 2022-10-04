ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons are about to see how good their ground game is without Cordarrelle Patterson.
A day after outrushing Cleveland in a 23-20 home victory, the Falcons (2-2) placed Patterson, their leading rusher, on injured reserve following minor knee surgery. He will miss at least the next four games.
The good news is the offensive line has played cohesively, helping Atlanta average 5.8 yards per carry against the Browns. Rookie Tyler Allgeier, a fifth-round draft pick out of BYU, led the way with 84 yards on 10 carries, including a 42-yard burst.
The Falcons won back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 8 and 9 of 2020, when they won at Carolina and beat Denver at home.
The score was tied 10-10 at halftime despite the Browns outgaining the Falcons 245 yards to 120. After the offense produced two three-and-outs and an interception in the third quarter, coach Arthur Smith decided to rely almost exclusively on the running game.
“If they’re covering some of our play-action passes, some of our immediate game, we had opportunities to run the football,” quarterback Marcus Mariota said. “We leaned on our guys up front. Our backfield was unbelievable. Young guys stepping up and making big plays.”
Cleveland was missing three starters on the defensive front, including All-Pro end Myles Garrett, but credit goes to the offensive line for stepping up regardless.
“We were going to make a statement, and that’s what we did,” Smith said. “When the line is running like that, that’s what you call being in the flow. Proud of those guys. We knew it was going to be a big-boy fight. Seeing all the run attempts, and I always thought the team that ran the ball better today was going to win. That held true, thankfully.”
Beginning this Sunday at Tampa Bay, the Falcons will get to see if they can repeat their success, this time without Patterson, who tried to play on his injured knee but couldn’t tolerate the pain. Patterson was the NFC offensive player of the week following a 141-yard effort against Seattle.
Even though Patterson left the game early, Atlanta still finished with 202 yards rushing, 172 in the second half. With Mariota's passing production limited, the Falcons will need for the run game to keep producing.
“I don’t care who’s out there because I believe in everybody we put up on game day,” Smith said. “I’m really proud of these guys. That was a really good team win. That’s what we pride ourselves on. We’re a team. We got contributions from all over the place.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.