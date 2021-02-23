FALKVILLE — Monday’s regional semifinal game between Lexington and Falkville got off to a late start because no officials showed up.
The Class 2A Northwest Regional semifinal contest finally started an hour and 14 minutes late when some substitute officials were found by the state association.
The wait was worth it for Falkville. The Blue Devils used a big fourth quarter to blow past Lexington, 58-40.
Falkville advances to the Northwest Regional championship game vs. Hatton on Friday at 9 a.m. at Wallace State.
“This team has had to overcome a lot this season,” Falkville coach Jonathon Lacy said. “We’ve won games in a lot of different ways. Tonight it was all about the fourth quarter.”
The game was tied at 17 at halftime, and Falkville led 31-27 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter belonged to Falkville and in particular the team’s three seniors. Savannah Fowler, Makenzie Veal and Sydnee Fitzgerald combined for 16 of the Blue Devils’ 27 fourth-quarter points.
For the game, Fitzgerald led with 20 points. Veal had 16 with eight blocked shots. Fowler had six points, but her 3-point basket with 4:37 left to play was big. It turned a two-point lead into a 38-33 margin and Lexington could not recover.
Falkville (25-9) is making its third trip to the regional finals. It’s the school’s first regional appearance in Class 2A. The previous four were all in Class 1A.
Monday’s victory pads the school record for wins in a season.
“These three seniors have been the rock of our program,” Lacy said.
Fitzgerald has been a five-year starter. Veal has started four years and Fowler has started two.
“My first year as head coach five years ago we won two games,” Lacy said. “We’ve come a long way.”
Falkville and Hatton met twice this season. The Hornets beat the Blue Devils both times by big scores, 71-35 and 70-25.
“They are a great team, but don’t count us out,” Lacy said. “Anything can happen in the regionals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.