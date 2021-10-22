FLORENCE — Look for the football on Saturdays and it doesn’t take long to spot Kyree Fields. He’s usually around the ball carrier.
The North Alabama safety doesn’t mind delivering hits.
“I played a lot of linebacker growing up so I really like being in the box,” Fields said ahead of UNA’s game against Charleston Southern on Saturday. “I think that’s one of my strong suits. I think that gives me a little bit more versatility to make plays for the team.”
Up close to the line of scrimmage is where Fields has made his biggest impact this season. The senior currently leads the Lions (1-6) with 38 total tackles, a higher total than those of linebacker Delawrence Butler and defensive end Wallace Cowins Jr.
“He’s a smart football player and a smart kid in general,” defensive coordinator Steadman Campbell said. “He really does a good job of reading routes, understanding routes, understanding motions and what we’re trying to do with each call. He’s a very good tackler. He fits well with the run game. He hasn’t had a lot of missed tackles.
“He and (fellow safeties) Alonzo (Craighton) and (Jeffery) Battle communicate well. I feel confident in all three of them. They’ve done a really good job in the run game.”
In UNA’s four-game schedule last season, Fields finished with 16 tackles and one interception. Those weren’t bad numbers, but the safety believed they could have been better, so Fields spent extra time this offseason refining his technique. Footwork and speed drills were at the top of the list.
Fields also attributes his increase in production this year to feeling more comfortable on the field than he did in 2020. Last season, Fields spent training camp trying to learn a new playbook after transferring from Mississippi's Hinds Community College. The way COVID-19 affected UNA’s offseason and regular season meant fewer live reps to figure things out.
“Last year, I was more hesitant,” Fields said. “I feel like I was playing slower. This year, I feel like I know the defense like the back of my hand, so that’s helped me play faster.”
Playing with a secondary that features upperclassmen like Craighton, K.J. Smith and Evan Jones has, too. It allows each member to do what they’re best at. In Fields’ case, that means getting the chance to make some tackles.
A lot of tackles might be the best way to put it.
“We’ve got a great group, an older group,” Fields said. “I feel like we’ve got a lot of maturity. We watch a lot of film together, so nine out of 10 times, we know what is coming.”
And that’s something Campbell appreciates. He doesn’t mind the hits either.
“Kyree coming from Hinds last year, really picked up the defense and he’s improved on that this year,” Campbell said. “He really understands the game and is a good captain for us back there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.