Class 6A finals

---

The Class 6A state championship series starts today in Montgomery at 4 p.m. with Hartselle (29-14) vs. Faith Academy (32-5) at Paterson Field. Admission is $10. Today’s game will be livestreamed on the NFHS Network. There is a subscription fee.

The best 2-out-of-3 series continues Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Riverwalk Stadium. If a third game is needed, it will start soon after the conclusion of the second game. Admission is $10. Both games at Riverwalk Stadium will be carried by the AHSAA flagship station WOTM, which is carried by Charter/Spectrum at 192 and 701. The games will also be live streamed by the NFHS Network.