When the Hartselle Tigers and Faith Academy Rams meet on the baseball diamond at Paterson Field today, it will be for the right to take home the championship trophy with the blue map of the state on the front.
Both schools know about state championships in baseball. Hartselle has won eight, all with William Booth leading the program. Hartselle’s run covers 1990, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1999, 2000, 2009 and 2013.
If Hartselle wins No. 9, it would be tied with Vestavia Hills, Hokes Bluff and UMS-Wright for the third most in AHSAA history.
Class 2A G.W. Long has the most with 16 and will be going for No. 17 today in Montgomery against Westbrook Christian. Class 1A Sweet Water is second with 10.
Faith Academy won the Class 5A state championship in 2018 with a sweep of Russellville. That was the third straight year those two schools played for the 5A championship. Russellville came out on top in 2016 and 2017.
The Rams did not start competing in the AHSAA until 2009. Before that Faith Academy was a member of the Alabama Independent School Association and won five state championships between 1998 and 2008.
Here are four more things to know about this series:
No. 1: Faith Academy
According to the school’s website, Faith Academy is an independent, religious, co-educational private school in Mobile. It was founded as Lott Road Christian Grade School in Eight Mile before moving to its current location in 1969. The name was changed to Faith Academy during the 1971-72 school year.
The school has long been known for its baseball success. Josh Donaldson of the Minnesota Twins and formerly the Atlanta Braves played at Faith Academy.
When it comes to school colors, Hartselle and Faith both love crimson. Hartselle goes for crimson and white. Faith likes crimson and gray.
No. 2: Famous coaches
Hartselle’s Booth is one of the winningest coaches in the country with over 1,100 victories and eight state championships in 34 years. Faith’s Lloyd Skoda retired from coaching in 2013 with over 900 career wins.
No. 3: Winning with pitching and defense
Chances are this series won’t be decided on the long ball. Hartselle has hit just 10 home runs this season with Peyton Steele leading the Tigers with three. Faith Academy has hit 18 with Colton Wood leading the Rams with four.
These teams are built on pitching and defense. Hartselle’s starting rotation for the playoffs has three juniors in order with JT Blackwood (3-3, 2.48 ERA), Elliott Bray (7-3, 1.15) and Caleb Pittman (5-3, 2.54). Hartselle’s big arms out of the bullpen include senior Colby Widner (6-0, 2.69) and junior William Turner (4-2, 2.41).
Bray has had double-digit strikeouts in his last three playoff games with 46 strikeouts in 27⅓ innings. The Hartselle defense has stepped it up in the playoffs. The Tigers turned four double plays in a three-game semifinal series vs. Chelsea.
Faith Academy goes with an all-senior starting rotation of Peyton Bell (10-1, 1.09), Parker Carlson (7-0, 1.05) and Drew Druckenmiller (3-1). The big arm out of the bullpen is senior Jaden Brown.
Carlson had 14 strikeouts in the 4-1 semifinal series-clinching win over Northridge last Thursday. The Rams are solid on defense with just 30 errors this season.
No. 4: Names to remember
Many of the stars in this series will be playing at the next level. Faith’s Carlson has signed to pitch for Auburn. He could be teammates in the future at Auburn with Hartselle’s Bray and Turner, who have committed to play for the Tigers.
Hartselle senior center fielder Drew Cartee has signed to pitch for Samford. Junior designated hitter Coleman Mizell has committed to Alabama. Catcher Glavine Segars will play at Calhoun Community College.
Faith’s Brown has signed to pitch for the University of Mobile. Bell and Druckenmiller are headed to Jones County Junior College in Mississippi.
