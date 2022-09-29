PRICEVILLE — The Danville Hawks are champions of Morgan County.
The Hawks volleyball team defeated West Morgan 25-18, 25-11 Thursday to win the coveted prize.
The championship was the first for Danville under coach Megan Aldridge.
"It is so exciting," Alrdridge said. "... We feel like it's been a long time coming."
Aldridge said having five seniors — Elisabeth Hand, Aaliyah Douglas, Lillie-Kate Eddy, Jazmine Weaver and Faith Parker — made the win extra special.
Danville advanced to the tournament finals after defeating host Priceville 26-24, 30-32, 15-4, while West Morgan topped Brewer 25-22, 25-18.
Perhaps the most impressive thing of the Hawks' championship was how easy it came.
Despite playing against a top-notch opponent in West Morgan, Danville dominated both sets. The Hawks built huge leads at the start of each.
"We always tell the kids it's a passing and serving game," Alrdridge said. "At the end of the day you have to serve and pass and we just did those things well."
On the other side, West Morgan's performance brought plenty of confusion.
"Maybe we got too comfortable, too relaxed, I'm not sure. We definitely didn't overlook them because we know how good they are and what they're capable of," Rebels coach Alesha Hutto said. "We're putting it all on us because whatever the reason, we weren't able to step up when we needed to."
Hutto said West Morgan has plenty to learn as it gets ready for postseason play.
"Maybe this shows us that we thought we were hungry but we weren't hungry enough," Hutto said.
As for the winners, Danville hopes to use the milestone win as a momentum boost for the upcoming postseason.
"We've been waiting for that moment with this team," Aldridge said. "That moment where you feel like you've turned a corner. This was that team's moment."
