Former Miami Dolphins assistant Bill Arnsparger, regarded as one of the NFL’s top defensive coaches in history and coordinator of the “no-name” defense for Miami’s 1972 undefeated team, has been named one of two winners of the Pro Football Writers Association’s Dr. Z award.
The annual award is given for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL. The honor is named for Paul Zimmerman, who covered the NFL for 29 years as Sports Illustrated’s lead pro football writer.
Arnsparger, who died in 2015 at age 88, lived his last years in Athens with his wife Betty Jane to be near their son David, who was head football coach at West Limestone from 2007-2013.
Longtime NFL defensive coordinator and former head coach Romeo Crennel, currently an assistant coach for the Houston Texans, joins Arnsparger as co-winners of this year’s award.
