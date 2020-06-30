Whitney Watkins is taking her basketball skills to the next level.
The former Austin All-State player has signed with Division II Augusta State University in Georgia.
The 5-foot-8 guard played the last two seasons at Itawamba Community College in Mississippi where she averaged 11.2 points game.
Watkins averaged 18.3 points per game in her senior season at Austin in 2018. She had a season-high 30 points against Spain Park, the eventual Class 7A state champion.
