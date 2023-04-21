SOMERVILLE – Brewer scored 13 runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to a 16-1 win over J.B. Pennington in high school softball on Friday.
Riley Miller doubled, singled and drove in three runs for the Patriots, while Marlee Jones and Gracie Lawrence added two hits and two RBIs each. Abby Summerford homered and drove in a pair of runs and Maggie Matkin had two hits and one RBI.
Gracie Lawrence pitched two innings to earn the victory, allowing one run on three hits.
• Decatur 7, St. John Paul II 5: Lexi Tincknell hit a pair of home runs and drove in four runs to lead Decatur.
Tincknell also pitched seven innings for the win, striking out nine.
• Austin 4, Helena 4: Kyra Taylor doubled and drove in three runs as Austin played to a six-inning tie.
Mikaylah added an RBI for the Black Bears.
• Curry 4, Austin 1: Claire Wright and Lyndi Perkins had one hit each for Austin. Sydra Pendleton pitched five innings for the Black Bears, striking out five.
• Athens 4, Spain Park 3: Morgan Stiles went 2-for-4 with a homer and one RBI for Athens.
Mya Clark pitched all six innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts.
• Scottsboro 3, Athens 1: Matherne singled and drove in one run for Athens.
• Lawrence County 5, American Christian 0: Bella Cross pitched a complete-game shutout for Lawrence County, allowing six hits over six innings with one strikeout.
McKenzie Hyche had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Red Devils.
• Vestavia Hills 17, Lawrence County 5: AB McKay had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for Lawrence County.
Hyche homered and drove in two runs for the Red Devils, while Ada Grace Calhoun added a solo home run.
• Elkmont 9, East Limestone 4: Savannah Williams and Rayne Rozell had one hit and two RBIs each for Elkmont.
Abbie Broadway homered for the Red Devils, while pitching seven innings with 14 strikeouts.
• Central-Phenix City 10, Hatton 0: Brianna Oliver had a pair of hits to lead Hatton against Class 7A Central-Phenix City.
Bria Allen had a homer, and three RBIs for Central-Phenix City.
• Hatton 6, Alabama Christian 2: Kailyn Quails went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Hatton.
Marlie Hood had two hits and one RBI for the Hornets, while Oliver pitched seven innings.
• Central-Phenix City 5, Hartselle 4: Katie Norgard homered, doubled and drove in a run for Hartselle.
• Hartselle 6, Faith Academy 1: Bailey Lawrence pitched four innings to earn the win for Hartselle, allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts.
Brooklyn Stiles tripled and drove in a pair of runs for the Tigers.
• Hoover 12, West Morgan 0: Chasity Rikard and Lydia Hughes had one hit each for West Morgan against Class 7A Hoover.
Bella Foran hit and grand slam for Hoover.
• Huntsville 12, West Morgan 2: Kylei Russell doubled home a pair of runs for West Morgan.
• Cullman 1, Priceville 0: Darby Thigpen singled to account for Priceville’s lone hit against Class 6A Cullman.
• West Limestone 9, Belgreen 5: Lilly Bethune homered, singled and drove in three runs for West Limestone.
Lilee Legg had two hits and three RBIs for the Wildcats, while JuliAnn Kyle added a solo homer.
• Hewitt-Trussville 6, Ardmore 4: Ella Singletary singled and drove in a pair of runs for Ardmore.
Ashlyn Mullins and Addison Mikel each had an RBI.
• Orange Beach 8, Ardmore 3: Mikel had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Ardmore.
Sara Sanders added an RBI for the Tigers.
Boys Soccer
• Hartselle 2, Decatur 1: Hartselle captured the Class 6A, Area 14 title on Thursday, getting a goal from Jack Adams with eight seconds to play to secure a tie-breaker advantage over Cullman to earn the championship.
Ethan Medendorp scored Hartselle’s first goal on an assist from Jamison Hill. Adams’ goal came off an assist from Alex Hatfield.
With the win, Hartselle (19-3-2) earns home-field advantage for the opening round of the Class 6A state playoffs and will host Gadsden City on Friday at 7 p.m.
