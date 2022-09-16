When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Records: Akron (1-1), Tennessee (2-0)
TV: ESPN+
The series: Tennessee leads 2-0
--
Four-down territory
1. Some more MACtion: This will be the second time in three weeks Tennessee will play an opponent from the Mid-American Conference. It’s best to get most of the money games out of the way before getting into the SEC slate. That, or a lighter game after playing Pitt. The Vols beat Ball State 59-10 in Week 1. The last time they played Akron was 2012. Tennessee won that game by 21 points.
2. Some positive momentum: The Vols’ overtime win at Pitt represented their first nonconference road win — at a non-neutral site — over a ranked opponent since 2003 when Tennessee beat No. 6 Miami at the Orange Bowl (so you know it was a long time ago). That helped put the Vols in line for their first 3-0 start since 2016 when they won their first five. That’s only been done four times since the turn of this century. Ahh ... the good ole days.
3. Hooker keeps on throwing: After another positive showing at Pitt, quarterback Hendon Hooker continues to move up the Tennessee QB record book. He’s first in passes thrown without an interception at 167 (Hooker threw 42 against the Panthers), second in consecutive games with a TD pass (14) and 10th in career touchdown passes (35). He can move to sole possession of sixth place with four TD passes Saturday.
4. Hey, Joe: Joe Moorhead is coming back to the SEC — at least for one day. The former Mississippi State coach is now at Akron after a two-year stint as an Oregon assistant. Moorhead didn’t really do a whole lot in Starkville. He went 8-5 in 2018 and 6-7 the next year before being fired. The Zips coach lost his only meeting against Tennessee 20-10 in 2019.
--
Key matchup
Tennessee’s backups vs. Akron
Hooker should throw for quite a few yards if given the opportunity, Cedric Tillman should catch some of those passes and Jabari Small should rebound from an off week last Saturday. Really, the question should be how long until the backups come in? It never hurts to get them some experience. Then again, after some of last week’s upsets, you can never say never.
--
Player of the week
Cedric Tillman, WR
The wideout enters the Akron game with four straight 100-yard receiving games and six of those performances in his last eight outings. He’s also two touchdowns shy of moving into a tie for 10th place on UT's career TD catches list. Three would put in sole possession of 10th.
--
By the numbers
9-0: Tennessee’s record against MAC schools. The Vols have beaten Akron (2-0), Ball State (1-0), Bowling Green (2-0), Buffalo (1-0), Ohio (2-0) and Northern Illinois (1-0). They have yet to face Central Michigan, Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan. However, Western Michigan is on the 2026 slate.
50: The 50th anniversary of the first night game at Neyland Stadium. It’s actually the day before the game, but we’ll count it. Tennessee beat No. 6 Penn State 28-21 in 1972.
610.5: Tennessee’s average total offense against the Zips. The Vols finished with 633 against Akron in 2012 and 588 in 1989.
--
Prediction
Tennessee 45, Akron 10
This game shouldn’t be too difficult. The Zips lost to Michigan State last week 52-0 and their only wins over FBS programs since 2019 have been against Bowling Green — in 2019 and 2020. It most likely will serve as a little bit of a confidence boost for Tennessee heading into its SEC opener next week. It would be surprising to see Hooker and the starters out there past the third quarter.
