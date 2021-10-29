When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Birmingham
TV: ESPN3
The line: None
Records: Alabama State (3-3, 2-2 SWAC), Alabama A&M (3-1, 1-3)
The series: Alabama A&M leads 43-39-3
--
Four-down territory
1. Magic City magic: This rivalry game has gone Alabama A&M’s way for the most part since 2000. Over the last 20 meetings, the Bulldogs have beaten Alabama State 14 times, including the last three matchups. That number increases to 15 if you include that the Hornets had to forfeit the 2001 game after the fact due to NCAA violations. During Alabama A&M’s three-game winning streak in the series, the Bulldogs have outscored Alabama State 108-65 with the Hornets being held to 14 points or less in two of the last three games.
2. Hornets in line for a win? No, Alabama State hasn’t had much luck in the Magic City Classic lately, but with the way the season has gone for the Hornets, they could be in line for a win. Alabama State has alternated between wins and losses this year and is coming off a 28-7 loss to Jackson State two weeks ago. It’s not much, but if it’s any indication, that could be good news for the Hornets.
3. Trio of playmakers: Aqeel Glass is the main cog in the Alabama A&M offense, but the quarterback has had quite a few players to rely on. Receivers Odieu Hilaire and Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim form a potent 1-2 punch in the passing game. Hilaire has 560 yards and four touchdowns this season, while Ibrahim has 535 yards and three scores. There’s also running back Gary Quarles who has rushed for 574 yards and five touchdowns.
4. Can Alabama State score? Alabama State has not been good on offense this season. The Hornets have been held to 15 points or less in four of their six games this season and are averaging just shy of 16 points a game. As a team, Alabama State has scored 13 offensive touchdowns. Receiver Jeremiah Hixon leads the Hornets with four touchdowns, while running back Jacory Merritt has three scores.
--
Key matchup
Alabama A&M QB Aqeel Glass vs. Alabama State secondary
As mentioned above, Glass is the player who makes the Alabama A&M offense move. The quarterback has thrown for 2,003 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has three 400-yard passing games and two multiple-interception games. Alabama State has just two interceptions but does have 29 pass breakups.
--
Player of the week
Alabama State DB Nolan Johnson
Neither ASU nor A&M played well in the game leading into the bye week, but Johnson turned in his best performance of the season against Jackson State. The freshman finished with two sacks, the first two of his career. He now has seven tackles and three tackles for loss on the season.
--
By the numbers
22: The number of sacks Alabama A&M has given up this season. That’s almost four a game. That’s tied for the most in the SWAC despite playing one fewer game than Alcorn State and Jackson State. Alabama State has sacked opposing quarterbacks 15 times.
9: The number of passes completed by ASU freshman Myles Crawley in 26 attempts against Jackson State. He didn’t throw an interception and had a touchdown pass.
3: The number of games Alabama A&M has lost in a row. The Bulldogs enter the Magic City Classic having lost to Grambling, Jackson State and Florida A&M, giving up at least 35 points each time.
--
Prediction
Alabama A&M 31, Alabama State 13
Simply put, this comes down to whether Alabama State can score. Judging on how the first six games have gone for the Hornets, it doesn’t appear promising. The only time A&M failed to score at least 27 points this year was when it was held to 15 in a loss to Jackson State. The Bulldogs pick up their fourth straight Magic City Classic win on Saturday.
— David Glovach

