When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Legion Field, Birmingham
Records: Alabama State (4-3, 2-2 SWAC), Alabama A&M (3-4, 3-1)
TV: ESPN+
The series: Alabama A&M leads 44-39-3
--
Four-down territory
1. Magic for some, not for others: The Magic City Classic has gone Alabama A&M’s way since the turn of the century. Since 2000, the Bulldogs have beaten Alabama State 15 times, including the last four matchups. You probably could add in another one after the Hornets had to forfeit their 2001 victory. Alabama State, meanwhile, have only managed to win back-to-back games in the series once (2012-13). During its recent win streak, Alabama A&M has outscored the Hornets 150-93.
2. Which Hornets will show? The previous four games have been interesting for Alabama State. Since coming back from their West Coast trip to UCLA, the Hornets have alternated between losses and wins. Before its bye week, Alabama State beat Mississippi Valley State 24-9. A bad omen perhaps? Alabama A&M has won three straight after an 0-4 start, too. We’ll have to wait and see.
3. From air to ground: Last season, the Bulldogs were able to rely on the arm of Aqeel Glass. The quarterback threw for 321 yards and four touchdowns in the 2021 version of the rivalry game. That likely won’t be the case this year. Alabama A&M has thrown for more than 200 yards only once this season. Instead, Donovan Eaglin appears to be the main cog. The running back is coming off his third consecutive 100-yard game and has rushed for 526 yards and five scores this year.
4. Trying to keep pace: Alabama State’s offense leaves a bit to be desired. The Hornets are averaging fewer than 17 points per game. They only scored more than 20 points three times — 23 against Howard, 21 against Division II Miles and the 24 against Mississippi Valley State. As a team, Alabama State has only managed 18 offensive touchdowns. Ten are passing (to go along with 10 interceptions) and eight rushing. Finding a way to put points on the board is going to be imperative.
--
Key matchup
The quarterbacks vs. the secondaries
Yes, we’re going with both signal callers against the opposing secondaries. Neither Alabama A&M nor Alabama State has lit it up throwing the ball. Their respective leading passers — Myles Crawley for the Hornets and Xavier Lankford for the Bulldogs — have thrown more interceptions than touchdowns. Crawley has been picked off six times, Lankford seven. Alabama A&M has seven interceptions as a defense, while Alabama State five. Each has multiple players with multiple picks.
--
Player of the week
Alabama State LB Colton Adams
Adams is coming off his best game of the season against Mississippi Valley State. The redshirt sophomore recorded a pair of sacks and 11 tackles. Adams has four sacks on the year, which is good for a tie for sixth in the SWAC. With the quarterbacks prone to mistakes, generating pressure will help.
--
By the numbers
1: The number of overtime games the Magic City Classic has experienced. That was in 2017. There were three that year.
3: The number of wins Alabama A&M has when scoring at least 34 points. In their four losses, the Bulldogs only managed more than 20 points once.
5: The number of rushing touchdowns by Ja’Won Howell. The former North Alabama running back leads Alabama State in offensive scores.
--
Prediction
Alabama A&M 35, Alabama State 20
The Bulldogs have been on a roll of late — both this season and in the Magic City Classic. Alabama State has been more inconsistent. That might play a factor on Saturday. This game will likely come down to which team avoids messing up the most. Whoever wins, the postgame concert comes from Big Boi of Outkast fame.
