When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Records: Austin Peay (5-3, 1-2 ASUN), UNA (1-7, 0-4)
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The series: UNA leads 13-5
--
Four-down territory
1. Held up: Pretty sure you’ve heard the news that’s come out of UNA this week. If for some reason you haven’t, Chris Willis is out as coach, while offensive coordinator Ryan Held has been named the interim for the final three games. Held, who has head coaching experience between five stops at the Division II and NAIA levels, has been tasked with halting the Lions’ six-game losing streak. UNA went 20-34 during Willis’ five-plus year tenure leading UNA.
2. Ain’t no shunning Powell: ShunDerrick Powell has been the Lions’ best player in an otherwise woeful season. The sophomore tailback has 1,115 yards (7.5 yards per carry) and 15 touchdowns through eight games. He has three 200-plus yards games and has eight scores of 30 yards or more. Last week, Powell became the first UNA running back to break the 1,000-yard mark since 2015. He needs 332 yards and five touchdowns to break the single-season rushing yards and touchdowns record.
3. Back at Braly: Playing at Braly Stadium isn’t a good thing for obvious reasons, but it will provide some familiar confines for UNA. Saturday will be the Lions’ first true home game in more than a month when they hosted Tarleton State on Sept. 24. Since then, they’ve played at Kennesaw State, played Jacksonville State in Madison, at Eastern Kentucky and at Central Arkansas. In addition to next week, this is the only time UNA will play back-to-back games in Florence this season.
4. It’s been a while: The series against Austin Peay dates to 1949, but it’s been 44 years since the programs have played each other. That was 1978, which was the final of four straight meetings. Wayne Grubb was the coach. UNA won that matchup 10-6 behind O.J. Tanniehill’s fourth-quarter touchdowns. Chances are more points will be scored Saturday.
--
Key matchup
UNA defense vs. Whomever is on Austin Peay’s offense
It's board, but the entire UNA defense fits this category. The unit has not been good over the past six games. The Lions have given up 40 or more points in each game and nearly 450 yards. They’re also coming off their worst performance of the season — at the minimum. Central Arkansas finished with 733 yards and 64 points. The yards are the most given up by UNA ever. The points the second most. If Austin Peay was struggling offensively, this might be the best way to fix that.
--
Player of the week
Demarcus Lacey, WR/RB
Powell would be too obvious of a choice, so we’ll go with Lacey. The freshman has been UNA’s second-best offensive player both running and catching the football. Lacey rushed for 24 yards on five carries and caught three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown last week. Look for him to keep producing.
--
By the numbers
3: Powell’s place on the FCS rushing list. He’s behind Monmouth’s Jaden Shirden (1,365) and Youngstown State’s Jaleel McLaughlin (1,182).
25: The number of sacks Austin Peay has allowed. The Lions, though, have only generated eight.
82: The number of receiving yards Cortez Hall needs to move to sixth on UNA’s all-time list. He currently has 1,824. Marcus Lewis has 1,905.
--
Prediction
Austin Peay 42, UNA 35
Will a change in coaches make a difference for UNA? That’s what the Lions are going to find out. They might have to wait another week, however, to see if they can snap their losing streak. The inconsistency in all three phases has been too glaring.
