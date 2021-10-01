When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Florence
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The line: Campbell by 3
Records: UNA (0-4, 0-0 Big South), Campbell (1-2, 0-0)
The series: Tied 1-1
--
Four-down territory
1. More quarterback questions: Last week was the second straight game Jaylen Gipson missed with a leg injury. It also marked the second game in a row Blake Dever started in his absence with Brady Pope getting a package of plays. After the game, coach Chris Willis said Gipson’s timetable for returning was uncertain.
2. Third down is an issue: The Lions have had trouble in this area throughout much of the season, minus the Jacksonville State game. UNA is only converting 36% of its third-down opportunities, doing so four or fewer times in three games. The team was 0-for-8 in the second half last week against Nicholls State.
3. Keeping the defense out of the end zone: The UNA offense has given up five defensive touchdowns in four games. Last week, Nicholls State returned a Dever fumble 53 yards for a touchdown. Giving up free points makes it difficult to win.
4. First conference game to count: The good thing for UNA at this point is the first four games don’t mean a whole lot outside of the overall record. Campbell is the Lions’ first conference game and, for the first time, it will count in the Big South. In the offseason, the conference announced UNA’s Big South games will be included in the standings. The Lions might as well treat this like a fresh start to the season.
--
Key matchup
UNA offensive line vs. Campbell defense
The Lions offensive line has struggled at times to protect the quarterback — no matter who is under center. The group gave up seven sacks against Nicholls State last week, one of which led to a defensive touchdown, and 19 for the season. It’ll get another decent test Saturday. Campbell's Brevin Allen and J.T. Whitmore each have three sacks on the season. Overall, the Camels have nine sacks as a team.
--
Player of the week
Alonzo Craighton, S
Craighton wanted to make sure he had a big game in a homecoming against his former team, Nicholls State, last week and the senior played pretty well. Craighton finished with five tackles and an interception in the first quarter, which UNA turned into a touchdown.
--
By the numbers
28: The number of second-half points UNA gave up at Nicholls State. The Lions led 14-3 at the half. After the break, the Colonels scored four touchdowns. UNA didn’t score at all. It’s the second time this season the Lions went scoreless in the third and fourth quarters.
2: The number of red-zone chances UNA had last week. The Lions went 1-for-2 with running back Parker Driggers providing a touchdown in the first quarter. That few amount of chances doesn’t yield a lot of points.
72: The number of points Campbell scored in Week 3. The Camels are coming off a bye week, but the last time they played, they beat Presbyterian 72-0, scoring on eight of their first nine possessions. It was also the most points Campbell has scored against a Division I opponent.
--
Prediction
Campbell 27, UNA 21
UNA has shown it is its own worst enemy. The Lions have been prone to making too many mistakes, such as allowing five defensive touchdowns, to overcome. Perhaps this week will be different than the first four, but UNA has yet to show it can do that. In the end, this game will most likely come down to a play the Lions failed to make rather than anything Campbell does.
— David Glovach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.