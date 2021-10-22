When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Florence
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The line: None
Records: UNA (1-6, 0-2 Big South), Charleston Southern (2-3, 1-2)
The series: Charleston Southern leads 1-0
--
Four-down territory
1. Trying to start a new streak: UNA finds itself in some unfamiliar territory. For the first time since 2019, the Lions get to focus on something other than a loss heading into gameday. After beating Robert Morris 42-31 last week to snap a 10-game losing streak, UNA now has to figure out how to win consecutive contests, which it hasn’t done since 2018, when the Lions won four straight to end the season.
2. All-purpose back: Parker Driggers has had his two best games of the season in the last two weeks. The redshirt freshman tailback finished with 151 total yards against North Carolina A&T and 255 against Robert Morris. Against the Colonials, Driggers ran for 145 yards, caught 14 and returned another 96. He also finished with three rushing touchdowns, including an unbreakable program- and Big South-record 99-yarder. In each of the Lions’ first five games, Driggers finished with less than 90 total yards.
3. A little more pressure: UNA hasn’t had a whole lot of success getting to opposing quarterbacks. The have just 10 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries compared to 23 and 17 from opposing teams. But UNA was a little more successful last week against Robert Morris, finishing with four sacks. The Lions should be able to do the same against Charleston Southern with the Buccaneers operating more of a pass-first offense.
4. Walking the plank: Exactly who are the Buccaneers? It’s a tough question at this point based on how Charleston Southern’s schedule has played out. The Bucs beat Hampton last week to snap a three-game skid that included a blowout from Monmouth, a three-point loss to FBS East Carolina and a seven-point loss to Robert Morris, a team UNA beat by 11. Based off the Robert Morris connection, it would look like the Lions have an advantage. But with UNA, you never know.
--
Key matchup
CSU QB Jack Chambers vs. UNA secondary
Another week and another challenge for the Lions' defensive backs in the Buccaneers' quarterback. Charleston Southern has run 370 plays this season, and 212 have been passes with Chambers attempting 207 of them. Overall, Chambers has thrown for 1,530 yards and 12 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He also likes to spread the ball around — four receivers have at least 22 catches for 271 yards. UNA has six interceptions and 19 pass breakups.
--
Player of the week
Kobe Warden, WR
The Brooks product caught his first career touchdown last week against Robert Morris. Warden finished with two catches for 47 yards and had a 23-yard punt return that set up a touchdown in the first half. But Warden’s 32-yard score also stopped a run of 17 straight points from the Colonials that helped UNA put the game out of reach.
--
By the numbers
3: The number of third-down conversions from the UNA offense last week in 10 opportunities. The number has to be better going forward.
204: UNA’s season-high rushing yards against Robert Morris. The Lions didn't have more than 143 in their first six games.
4: Straight weeks that UNA has allowed at least 30 points. It is hard to overcome that with an offense averaging fewer than 25 points per game. The Lions haven’t even contributed to that with any defensive scores the last two games.
--
Prediction
UNA 31, Charleston Southern 28
UNA got to see what a victory felt like for the first time in 23 months last week. Question is, can the Lions win consecutive games in a row for the first time since 2018? We’re about to find out. There are still some things UNA has to try to shore up, namely stopping teams from creeping back in games in the second half. But at this point, that might be what it is. Saturday’s game will most likely come down to how often the Lions can keep Charleston Southern’s offense off the field and if they can win the turnover battle.
— David Glovach
