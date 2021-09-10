When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Florence
Radio: FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The line: None
Records: North Alabama (0-1), Chattanooga (0-1)
The series: Chattanooga leads 1-0
Four-down territory
1. Gipson settling in: Despite Jaylen Gipson transferring in from Texas State, the quarterback was still very much an unknown heading into the season opener. Overall, he played well in his first college start. The junior threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns. He also was able to extend some plays with his legs, something the UNA coaching staff was hoping for when Gipson was named the starter. On the other hand, he only completed 50% of his passes and threw a pick-6. With the Lions struggling to run the ball in Week 1, Gipson looks like a player UNA will rely heavily on until that gets sorted out.
2. Will the pass rush be consistent? UNA revamped its defensive line during the offseason and there was hope bringing in players from the FBS would help solve some of its issues. It looked like it worked early last week. The Lions had a sack and three quarterback hurries in the first half. But in the second half, UNA didn’t have much luck getting to Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley. That will need to change.
3. Controlling the tempo: One of the main issues for UNA last week was Southeastern Louisiana dictated the pace of play for most of the game. SLU won the time-of-possession battle 36:49 to 23:11, and as a result, UNA’s defense was on the field considerably longer than it should have been. It’s hard to win when you don’t have the ball.
4. Slowing down Person: Chattanooga linebacker Jay Person will be one of the players UNA will have to account for. The sophomore played well in the Mocs' loss to Austin Peay. He tallied eight tackles, three of which were for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. The Lions struggled at times last week with keeping Gipson clear of pressure.
Key matchup
UNA offensive line vs. Chattanooga front seven
This will be another good test to see how UNA’s offensive line stacks up early in the season. The unit was OK against Southeastern Louisiana, but Gipson was still sacked three times and hurried on six other dropbacks. The Mocs, meanwhile, had three sacks, three quarterback hurries and seven tackles for loss against Austin Peay.
Player of the week
Takairee Kenebrew, WR
Various injuries kept Kenebrew sidelined for nearly three seasons leading into the Southeastern Louisiana game. But the redshirt sophomore popped up on the scene in a big way. He caught seven passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns, all team highs. All his scores went for 24 or more yards, as well, showcasing Kenebrew’s ability to stretch the field. UNA’s offense has lacked a deep threat in recent seasons and Kenebrew, if he stays healthy, could fill that role.
By the numbers
3.2: Average of yards per carry the UNA offense managed against Southeastern Louisiana. The Lions ran for just 54 yards on 17 attempts. Gipson was the leading rusher with 22 yards.
10: Number of third-down conversions allowed by the UNA defense in the season opener. The Lions had trouble getting Southeastern Louisiana off the field last week. Southeastern Louisiana faced third down 15 times and proceeded to move the sticks on 67% of its opportunities.
0: Number of red-zone chances for the UNA offense. The Lions has 404 yards of total offense, but drives stalled before they were able to get into the red zone. All four of their touchdowns last week went for 24 yards or more.
Prediction
UNA 27, Chattanooga 24
UNA showed some flashes last week against Southeastern Louisiana. The question is whether the Lions can be consistent — mainly along the offensive and defensive lines and in the running game — and capitalize on their opportunities. Chattanooga is certainly a winnable game. This one might just come down to the wire.
— David Glovach
