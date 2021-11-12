When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Florence
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The line: None
Records: UNA (2-7, 1-3 Big South), Kennesaw State (8-1, 5-0)
The series: Kennesaw State leads 1-0
--
Four-down territory
1. Not any easier: Last Saturday, UNA played Monmouth, one of the top teams in the Big South. This week, the Lions get the other top team in Kennesaw State. The Owls have won seven straight and their only loss was 45-17 to Georgia Tech. It looks like Kennesaw State and Monmouth (barring any upsets) will meet Nov. 20 to decide the Big South title.
2. QB conundrum … again? Lions quarterback Rett Files did not play well in last week’s loss to Monmouth. He threw three interceptions that led to 21 points, the difference in a 45-33 finale. Jaylen Gipson returned after being out since Week 2 with a leg injury. He was used mainly as a running threat and played all of the last offensive series. Gipson threw for two touchdowns and rushed for 40 yards. It will be interesting to see what the Lions do with the position on Saturday. Blake Dever could also see some playing time.
3. Footballs keep finding Smith: The Lions may have struggled for most of the season, but K.J. Smith continues to have a strong year. The sixth-year cornerback has six interceptions, the latest off Monmouth quarterback Tony Muskett. He’s now had one pick in three of his last four games. Alonzo Craighton and Jonathan Jordan are tied for second with two each.
4. Slowing down Shepherd: Trying to limit how much damage Xavier Shepherd inflicts is going to be key for UNA. The Kennesaw State quarterback has accounted for 25 of the team’s 34 offensive touchdowns. Shepherd has rushed for 12 scores, to go along with team-leading 668 yards, and thrown for 13 touchdowns.
--
Key matchup
UNA defensive line vs. Kennesaw State offensive line
The Lions are going to have to play well up front to have a shot. The Owls like to use a veer and average almost 260 rushing yards per game with 21 touchdowns. The Owls average a little more than 125 yards passing. UNA is allowing 5.3 yards per carry to opponents.
--
Player of the week
Dexter Boykin, WR
There weren’t a whole lot of bright spots for the Lions last week. Boykin proved to be the exception. The redshirt junior finished with career highs in both catches (10) and yards (172) at Monmouth. He also caught an 11-yard touchdown. The second-leading UNA receiver was tight end Corson Swan with 68 yards.
--
By the numbers
6: The number of red-zone touchdowns UNA allowed against Monmouth. The Hawks were in the red zone eight times and settled for a field goal on the other trip.
3: The number of times Kennesaw State has given up more than 21 points this season. That came in the season opener against Reinhardt, the next week against Georgia Tech and to Gardner-Webb two weeks ago.
16: Boykin’s career receiving touchdowns, which ranks fifth on UNA's all-time list. He trails Dre Hill (25), Jason Messing (23), Michael Edwards (20) and Harlon Hill (19).
--
Prediction
Kennesaw State 42, UNA 28
The Lions haven’t had many issues scoring points of late. But, as last week’s game showed, the Lions will only go as far as their quarterback play takes them. The Monmouth game was really Files’ lone bad showing in five starts, although there have been some other head-scratching decisions. With Gipson back and playing OK in his first outing since Week 2, will he play more than Files? Good question, but this game will probably come down to quarterback play.
— David Glovach
