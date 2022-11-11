When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Records: Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC), Tennessee (8-1, 4-1)
TV/radio: CBS/FM-98.3
The series: Tied 5-5
--
Four-down territory
1. That first rebound: Tennessee was off to its first 8-0 start since its 1998 national championship season. And then the Vols ran into Georgia last week. Unbeaten season? Gone. Chances to reach the SEC title game? Just became more difficult since they would need quite a bit of help to leap the Bulldogs. College Football Playoff appearance? Considerably trickier. So with those things in mind, it will be interesting to see how they play coming off that first loss.
2. Neyland finale: The saying is all good things must come to an end. Saturday will be Tennessee’s Senior Day, meaning it will be the final home game for players such as quarterback Hendon Hooker and receiver Cedric Tillman. Hooker needs two touchdown passes to move into the top five in program history. He’s currently sixth with 52. Josh Dobbs is fifth with 53. Tillman, who missed time with an ankle injury, has just one 100-yard game this season.
3. A series of streaks: Tennessee and Missouri began playing regularly in 2012 when the Tigers moved from the Big 12 to the SEC. The 10 previous meetings have been defined by multiple wins or multiple losses in a row. Missouri won the first two. Tennessee the next pair with each then winning three straight. The Vols are currently the one on a winning streak.
4. A two-year extension? Before last week’s loss at Kentucky, Missouri announced coach Eli Drinkwitz was given a contract extension through 2027. In two-plus seasons with the Tigers, Drinkwitz has compiled a 15-17 record, including a 10-14 mark in SEC play. Missouri has yet to have a winning record, although it would become bowl eligible if it won two of its final three games. Four of the Tigers’ five losses this season have been by seven points or less.
--
Key matchup
Tennessee LT TBA vs. Missouri DE Isaiah McGuire
Simply put, the Vols did not do a good job protecting Hooker last week. The quarterback was sacked six times by Georgia’s defense. Despite its record, Missouri has shown an ability to rush the passer. The Tigers have 21 sacks on the year, 4½ from McGuire. Tennessee appears uncertain at left tackle this week with Gerald Mincey and Jeremiah Crawford, last week’s starter, listed as co-starters on the depth chart.
--
Player of the week
Hendon Hooker, QB
Tennessee goes as its quarterback goes. Then again, that’s true for just about every team. Hooker had his worst performance of the season last week. He threw for 195 yards and an interception and had his streak of 20 straight games with a touchdown pass snapped. He didn’t get much help, but a bounce-back effort would be good for the Vols.
--
By the numbers
1: Even after the debacle at Georgia, Tennessee still leads the nation in total offense (523.7 yards per game). The Vols are also second in scoring (45.3 points per game).
3: The number of wins Missouri has in the series at Neyland Stadium. The Tigers have lost twice, while holding a 2-3 mark in Columbia.
7-1: Tennessee’s record under Josh Heupel when scoring first. The one loss? You guessed it. Last week.
--
Prediction
Tennessee 42, Missouri 31
Last week was certainly a disappointing one for the Vols. But with three more SEC games still to play, including Saturday’s matchup against Missouri, they can’t afford to get too down. Tennessee just has to keep winning and hope for some miracles against Georgia for some of the postseason stuff to go its way. It would be a surprise if the Missouri matchup was all that close.
