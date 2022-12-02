When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Atlanta
Records: Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC), LSU (9-3, 6-2)
TV: CBS
The series: LSU leads 18-13-1
--
Four-down territory
1. So, we meet again: Georgia and LSU are fairly familiar with the SEC championship game. This will be the Bulldogs’ 10th appearance, while it will be the seventh for the Tigers — that ranks third and fourth, respectively, since the conference opted to play a title game. Moreso, this will be the programs’ fifth meeting to decide the SEC crown. Only Alabama and Florida have met more times (10). The only thing is Georgia hasn’t had a lot of success against LSU. The Tigers have won three of the previous four matchups, including a 37-10 drubbing in 2019.
2. Chasing a sought-after number: Georgia has won its first 12 games of the season, which coincidentally is the same spot it was in going into the SEC championship last year. Would the Bulldogs like to win this game? Yes. But in doing so, it would keep them in line for the third 15-0 record in the modern era of college football. Only LSU (2019) and Clemson (2018) have done that.
3. LSU looking to rebound: Last week was not a good one for the Tigers. They lost — badly — to a terrible Texas A&M team, which certainly hurt their playoff chances even if they upset Georgia on Saturday. LSU gave up 429 yards of offense, including 274 on the ground. The Aggies averaged 5.5 yards per carry. It led to the 100th career loss for LSU coach Brian Kelley in the process.
4. Certainly a veteran: Georgia safety Chris Smith has seen quite a bit during his five seasons in Athens and not all of it good. This will be Smith’s fourth SEC championship game, as it will be for several players on the roster, but he has yet to celebrate afterward. The Bulldogs lost in 2018 to Alabama, 2019 to LSU and 2021 to Alabama again. Fourth time the charm?
--
Key matchup
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett vs. LSU QB Jayden Daniels
Don’t most games come down to how the quarterbacks play? Bennett has completed 246 of 366 passes for 3,151 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. The attempts, completions and yards are all career highs. He’s also rushed for seven scores. Daniels, meanwhile, has thrown for 2,566 yards, 15 touchdowns and two picks on 238 of 347 attempts. He also leads LSU is rushing with 824 yards and 11 scores.
--
Player of the week
Harold Perkins Jr., LSU LB
The freshman has certainly made an impression this season. He leads LSU in sacks (6½) and tackles for loss (10). But he might be best known for having a three-sack game against Arkansas while battling the flu. The Tigers could use another performance like that Saturday.
--
By the numbers
1-3: Kirby Smart’s record in SEC championship games during his Georgia tenure. He’s 1-1 in national title games.
16: The number of 10-win seasons LSU has had in school history. A win over the Bulldogs would, obviously, make it 17 after the Tigers couldn’t accomplish it last week.
4: The number of Georgia players with at least 600 rushing or receiving yards. Kenny McIntosh leads the Bulldogs with 654 yards on the ground, while Daijun Edwards has 604. Tight end Brock Bowers has 645 receiving yards with Ladd McConkey tallying 606.
--
Prediction
Georgia 35, LSU 28
Georgia is probably the best team in college football (at the moment). That will ultimately be decided by the national title game. LSU, meanwhile, leaves a bit to be desired after losing to Texas A&M. The Bulldogs shouldn’t have too much trouble in this one. A No. 1 seed in the playoffs would be a nice reward.
