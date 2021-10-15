When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Knoxville
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The line: Ole Miss by 3½
Records: Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC), Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1)
The series: 44-20-1
--
Four-down territory
1. Real test begins: Tennessee’s schedule hasn’t exactly been a gauntlet. That changes this week starting with the 13th-ranked Rebels. It’s the first of four straight games the Vols will face a ranked opponent. Following Ole Miss, they’ll play No. 5 Alabama, No. 11 Kentucky and No. 1 Georgia (all rankings entering the week) in that order.
2. Keeping Hooker upright: Tennessee didn’t do a good job at preventing South Carolina from getting to Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker last Saturday. The Gamecocks came away with six sacks. It’s been an area of concern for Tennessee. The Vols have allowed 20 through six games. The good thing is that doesn’t appear to be Ole Miss’ forte. The Rebels have only gotten to opposing quarterback 13 times.
3. Limit Ole Miss’ output: Tennessee has two losses this season — against Pitt and Florida. In both of those games, the defense gave 38 points or more. In Tennessee’s four wins, it has held opponents to 24 points or less. That makes sense. It’s going to be a tough task against an Ole Miss offense that averages a little more than 46 points a game. The only time the Rebels didn’t score at least 43 was in their loss to Alabama.
4. Guess who’s back, back again? Nope, not Phillip Fulmer. Yes, it is Lane Kiffin. The Ole Miss coach will be making his first trip back to Knoxville as a head coach since he left UT following the 2009 season. Kiffin led the Vols to a 7-6 record but departed to become the head coach at Southern California in January 2010.
--
Key matchup
Tennessee defensive line vs. Ole Miss offensive line
This could easily be the UT defensive backs against Rebels quarterback Matt Corral. But for the sake of mixing things up, we’ll look at a different matchup. It’s going to be imperative for Tennessee to put pressure on Corral. The Vols, however, haven’t been great at getting to opposing quarterbacks. They only have 14 sacks. Ole Miss, meanwhile, has given up only eight sacks.
--
Player of the week
Velus Jones Jr., WR
The redshirt senior had his best game of the season last week against South Carolina, finishing with six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. He’s provided an effective threat in the passing game for Tennessee. In the last four games, Jones has finished with at least three catches for 64 yards. He has 22 catches for 342 yards and three scores this season.
--
By the numbers
2014: The last season Tennessee played Ole Miss. The Rebels won that game 34-3 in Oxford. The Vols, however, have won 13 of the last 15 meetings.
249: The number of points Tennessee has scored this season. It already eclipses the entire point total from last year when the Vols scored 215 points in 10 games.
5: The number of times Ole Miss has won in Knoxville. Out of the 30 games the two teams have played on Tennessee’s home field, the Vols have won 25 of them.
--
Prediction
Ole Miss 45, Tennessee 21
Sure, the Rebels haven’t had a lot of success historically in Knoxville. But trying to stop Ole Miss offense, which put up 52 points last week, will be tough. Can Tennessee keep pace? Probably not. The Florida game could be a good indicator of that. Plus, you can be sure Kiffin is going to want to win in his return as a head coach to Tennessee.
— David Glovach
