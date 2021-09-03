When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Florence
TV/radio: ESPN3/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The line: Southeastern Louisiana by 14½
2020 records: UNA (0-4), Southeastern Louisiana (4-3, 4-2 Southland)
The series: Southeastern Louisiana leads 9-1-2
--
Four-down territory
1. Eyes on the quarterback: Heading into the week, UNA coach Chris Willis was still mum on who his starting quarterback would be. Jaylen Gipson, Blake Dever and Rett Files were all listed as co-starters on the depth chart. Gipson, however, took the first-team reps during the final week of training camp and in the team’s second scrimmage. He had just six career passes while with Texas State. Dever and Files split time last season for the Lions.
2. Starting the ground game: UNA didn’t run the football well last season (49.5 yards per game) or 2019 (84.8 ypg). The Lions have emphasized the ground game this offseason in order to take some pressure off the quarterback. Parker Driggers, who led the team with 86 yards and two touchdowns on limited carries in 2020, looks like he’ll get the first crack at getting it going. The redshirt freshman was listed as the starter on the first depth chart. Ja’Won Powell and Tyler Price, two bigger backs, will also get some touches.
3. Steady in the middle: There are some new faces along UNA’s defensive line and in the secondary, but the linebacking corps hasn’t seen much change. Haleyville native and middle linebacker Will Evans is back for his fifth year. Evans has played in 35 games with 20 starts. Jakob Cummings and Darrell Sims will man the outside linebacker positions. Both started at least one game last season and played in all four.
4. Beating a ranked team? Southeastern Louisiana will be first of seven preseason-ranked FCS opponents the Lions are set to face. UNA is 0-7 all-time against FCS ranked teams. All seven have come on the road, including four in 2019, with only one — against No. 3 Youngstown State in 1994 — being decided by one score.
--
Key matchup
SE La. QB Cole Kelley vs. UNA secondary
Kelley is the reigning Walter Payton Award winner, which is given to the best offensive player in the FCS. Kelley threw for 2,662 yards and 18 touchdowns to just four interceptions in seven games last season. The Lions gave up almost 7.6 yards per passing attempt and 10 touchdowns last season, although three of those games were against FBS competition.
--
Player of the week
Wallace Cowins Jr., DE
Cowins suffered a torn ACL in the 2020 season finale against BYU, but had a strong training camp. He’ll be key for the Lions, who are looking to generate more of a pass rush this year with a revamped defensive line. Cowins recorded two tackles for loss last season after finishing with 12.5 and 2.5 sacks in 2019.
--
By the numbers
2: Number of sacks the UNA defense generated last season: The two players who recorded a sack apiece are no longer on the team. Mike Boykin decided to try his hand at the professional level, while Christian Taylor entered the transfer portal.
51: Number of total points UNA scored last season. The Lions only scored more than 14 points in one game in 2020 — 17 vs. Jacksonville State. That only comes out to 12.8 points per game.
13: Number of third downs UNA converted in 2020. Part of the Lions’ issues with finding the end zone, or lack thereof, was their inability to sustain drives. UNA faced 39 third-down situations as an offense last season and only managed to convert 13.
--
Prediction
Southeastern Louisiana 31, UNA 21
UNA is hoping a tough 2020, both in terms of competition and circumstances, will help this season. The Lions are about to find out. But the main question is whether UNA can score enough to hang with Southeastern Louisiana, which finished seventh in the FCS last year in scoring and total offense. There are still a lot of unknown in terms of quarterback play and in the backfield.
— David Glovach
Log In
