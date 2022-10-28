When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Records: Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC), Tennessee (7-0, 3-0)
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-98.3
The series: Tennessee leads 82-26-3
Four-down territory
1. It’s been a while: Tennessee being 7-0 might be a good omen. The last time that happened for the Vols was 1998. Obviously, they went on to win the national title that season. So, too, might be playing a ranked Kentucky team. This is just the third instance both have been ranked at the same time in the series. The other two times were 1950 and 1951. What happened those seasons? You guessed it. Tennessee won a national title.
2. Thriving offense: Tennessee’s words, not ours. But the Vols have been pretty decent on that side of the ball. They lead the country in scoring offense (50.1 points per game) and total offense (571.7 yards per game), while placing second in passing offense (368.9 ypg) and passing efficiency (198.58). Tennessee also tops the SEC in several categories. Overall, only Pitt and Florida have managed to hold the Vols to fewer than 40 points.
3. Back at it: Perhaps last week’s money game was nice for Tennessee. Paying $550,000 to stay unbeaten sounds like a reasonable investment. Plus, it gave the Vols a break from some ranked opponents. Kentucky will be the fifth team Tennessee will have played in the AP Top 25 after Pitt, Florida, LSU and Alabama, and there are still some more lined up. Georgia is next week and South Carolina, currently ranked 25th, awaits in three.
4. Helping others: Vols fans decided to show their financial support for more than some torn down goal posts. AJ Martinez, an offensive lineman for the UT Martin Skyhawks, started a GoFundMe after his family’s home in Florida was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. His initial goal was $1. It was up to $70,000 by game time and stood at $86,420 as of Monday night.
Key matchup
UT coach Josh Heupel vs. UK coach Mark Stoops
Heupel and Stoops have quite a history. Both were on staff together at Arizona in 2005 when Heupel was the tight ends coach and Stoops was the defensive coordinator. Mike Stoops, who coaches inside linebackers at Kentucky, was the head coach. Heupel also played and coached under Bob Stoops at Oklahoma before getting fired. Heupel won their only matchup as head coaches last season.
Player of the week
Squirrel White, WR
The freshman caught a career-high five passes and 122 yards last week against UT Martin. He also had a touchdown. But let’s be honest. With a name like Squirrel White, how can he not be a player to watch this week? The Clay-Chalkville grad might even prove to be a reliable No. 2 to Jalin Hyatt. You know what they say about squirrels.
By the numbers
3: Where Tennessee-Kentucky ranks in terms of SEC rivalry games. The 117 games played ranks behind Auburn-Georgia (126) and Ole Miss-Mississippi State (118).
5: The number of touchdowns passes Hendon Hooker needs to crack the top five on Tennessee’s all-time list. He currently sits at six with 49. Josh Dobbs is fifth with 53.
6: The total points Kentucky has outscored the Vols by over the last five meetings. The Wildcats have put up 125 points to Tennessee’s 119, but the Vols are 3-2 during that stretch.
Prediction
Tennessee 42, Kentucky 35
This has the potential to be an interesting matchup with a stress on the word potential. The Vols have only been held to fewer than 40 points twice. The Wildcats haven’t allowed more than 24 in any of their seven games. Something might have to give here, and it just might be Kentucky. Tennessee’s offense has proven to be quite a bit to handle for opponents. Just as Alabama.
