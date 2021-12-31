When: 6:30 p.m. today
Where: Miami Gardens, Florida
TV: ESPN
The line: Georgia by 7½
Records: Georgia (12-1), Michigan (12-1)
The series: Series tied 1-1
--
Four-down territory
1. Looking for a rebound: We all know what happened the last time Georgia played. The Bulldogs got steamrolled 41-24 by Alabama in the SEC title game. Not a good feeling heading into the playoffs. The Bulldogs gave up 536 yards total offense and a season-high 41 points. The previous high was 17 by Tennessee. It will be interesting to see how they respond against Michigan.
2. Feeling pretty good: Georgia might have a little bit to prove at Hard Rock Stadium, but for Michigan, it’s just about continuing to enjoy the ride. Not many, probably not anyone, had the Wolverines picked to be one of the final four teams at the start of the season. Michigan was picked to finish fourth in its own division. It ended up winning its first Big Ten championship since 2004 and won 12 games for the third time in school history. Plus, it beat Ohio State for the first time since 2012.
3. Is Stetson the one? Georgia coach Kirby Smart has been asked a lot if Stetson Bennett should be the quarterback or if it should be JT Daniels if Daniels in healthy. Smart has continued to trot Bennett out, but the senior threw two interceptions and took three sacks against Alabama. He’ll have to be better to beat Michigan.
4. There’s another pass rusher: It’s safe to assume a big part of Georgia’s offensive game plan will be to contain Michigan defensive end and Heisman Trophy finalist Aidan Hutchinson, but the Wolverines do have another quality pass rusher in linebacker David Ojabo. The junior ranks second for Michigan in sacks (11) and tackles for loss (12), both of those behind Hutchinson. He could be a big factor if Georgia decides to key on one and not the other.
--
Key matchup
Michigan offensive line vs. Georgia defensive line
If Michigan is going to have any success, its offensive line is going to have to stop a Georgia defense that has recorded 41 sacks and 83 tackles for loss. The Wolverines have been more of a run-first offense. Hassan Haskins has 1,288 yards and 20 scores, while Blake Corum has 939 yards and 11 touchdowns. Georgia has allowed just 2.6 yards per carry.
--
Player of the week
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
Hutchinson, a Heisman Trophy finalist, is perhaps the most well-known member of the Michigan defense and with good reason. The senior holds the Wolverines’ single-season sack record with 14. He also has 15½ tackles for loss. He’s been especially effective over his last four games with eight sacks.
--
By the numbers
1965: The last time Georgia and Michigan played. The Bulldogs won 15-7. Before that, the Wolverines beat Georgia 26-0 in 1957.
3-2: Kirby Smart’s record in CFP/New Year’s Six bowl games. The losses were the 2018 national title game against Alabama and the 2019 Sugar Bowl against Texas.
1: The number of neutral site games Georgia and Michigan have won. The Bulldogs beat Clemson in Charlotte in the season opener. The Wolverines cruised past Iowa in the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis.
--
Prediction
Georgia 31, Michigan 27
For Georgia, this game comes down to showing its loss to Alabama four weeks ago was just a bit of bad luck and an aberration. For Michigan, it’s about showing it belongs in the College Football Playoff. This game will ultimately be decided by who can run the ball and who can stop the run. Neither team has great quarterback play and making the other try and throw the ball more than they would like should only be a benefit.
— David Glovach
