When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Records: Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC), Georgia (8-0, 5-0)
TV/radio: CBS/FM-98.3
The series: Georgia leads 26-23-2
--
Four-down territory
1. Throwback magic: There’s been quite a bit of talk of this Tennessee team feeling like the 1998 Vols. That might end up being the case. It might not. But Tennessee is 8-0 for the first time since that season and will take part in its first 1-2 matchup since then when it travels to Georgia on Saturday. That season, the top-ranked Vols beat No. 2 Florida State to claim their national title. Georgia's only previous 1-2 game was in 1982 when the top-ranked Bulldogs lost 27-23 to Penn State in the Sugar Bowl. This will be the first meeting between the Vols and Bulldogs as the top teams in the country.
2. Final tough matchup: The game against Georgia will be Tennessee’s fifth against a ranked opponent in its last six. Two — LSU and Kentucky — were blowouts. The other two — Florida and Alabama — were decided by a score. The winner between the Vols and Bulldogs will likely represent the SEC East in the conference title game. But after this, Tennessee doesn’t have much on the schedule. The Vols play Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
3. Flying Hyatt: It’s been a pretty good season for Jalin Hyatt. The junior receiver leads the nation with 14 touchdown receptions, which is four better than the next closest. It's also a single-season school record. Already. He’s fourth with 907 receiving yards. Hyatt has also produced more 40-yard receiving plays (9) this season than 12 SEC teams — Arkansas (8), South Carolina (8), Auburn (7), Florida (7), Alabama (6), LSU (6), Ole Miss (6), Missouri (5), Texas A&M (4), Vanderbilt (3), Georgia (2) and Mississippi State (1).
4. Bowers power: Sophomore tight end Brock Bowers might be Georgia’s most dangerous player on offense. Listed at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, he leads the Bulldogs in receiving yards (547) and touchdowns (3), and is coming off a career-high 154-yard performance against Florida last week. He’s also the only player in the country this season with a both a rushing and receiving touchdown of at least 75 yards.
--
Key matchup
UT QB Hendon Hooker vs. UGA QB Stetson Bennett
This is a matchup of signal callers who have received different fanfare this season. Hooker is completing more than 73% of his passes for 2,338 yards, 21 touchdowns and a single interception. He’s being discussed as a possible favorite for the Heisman Trophy. Bennett is completing almost 68% of his throws for 2,349 yards, but only nine touchdowns against three picks. He’s thrown for four touchdowns in Georgia’s last five games.
--
Player of the week
Jabari Small, RB
This could also be Jaylen Wright. Both players are right around 475 rushing yards and at least five rushing touchdowns this season. Both need to help take some pressure off Hooker and the passing game against Georgia. The only problem? It’s hard to run the football against the Bulldogs, who only give up 85 yards a game.
--
By the numbers
93: The number of receiving yards Hyatt needs for 1,000 on the season. Should he get that, it would give Tennessee a 1,000-yard receiver in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2011-12.
5: The number of wins in a row Georgia has in the series. The Bulldogs have only lost twice since 2010.
100: The number of points Tennessee has outscored its opponents by in the second quarter. The Vols have 141 points with other teams at 41.
29-21-2: The record for No. 1 teams when facing No. 2, according to collegepollarchive.com. The most recent was in 2019: No. 1 LSU 46, No. 2 Alabama 41.
--
Prediction
Tennessee 35, Georgia 31
Tennessee has done a decent job of snapping losing streaks this season. The Vols did so against both Florida and Alabama. Maybe Georgia is next. Scoring points might be difficult, however. The Bulldogs are stingy. Only two teams have scored more than 20 points on them this season — both Kent State and Missouri with 22.
