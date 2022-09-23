When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Records: Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC), Tennessee (3-0, 0-0)
TV/radio: CBS/FM-98.3
The series: Florida leads 31-20
--
Four-down territory
1. Another viewing: A familiar event will take place before Tennessee and Florida kick off the 52nd meeting of their rivalry. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Knoxville on Saturday morning. It will be the ninth time the show has been on hand for the UT-UF game. It hasn’t exactly worked out in the Vols’ favor. The Gators are 6-2 in the nine prior GameDay meetings. Ironically, Tennessee’s last win in the series was the show’s last appearance before a series matchup in 2016. So, that could be good news for the Vols. Maybe.
2. Can Vols do it again? Tennessee’s 63-point outburst against MAC-opponent Akron was the most points the Vols have scored under coach Josh Heupel. Granted, Heupel has only coached the Vols in 16 games. The question will now be how many points Tennessee can score against Florida. The Gators haven’t allowed any of their opponents to score more than 28 points, which includes games against then-No. 7 Utah and then-No. 20 Kentucky. The Vols, however, have managed at least 34 points in each of their outings.
3. Another receiving threat, perhaps? Cedric Tillman has been the top target for Hendon Hooker since the quarterback took over the starting role last season. But maybe the Vols have found another reliable wideout. Jalin Hyatt notched his first 100-yard receiving game last week. He finished with five catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Yes, it was against Akron, so that probably won’t be taken too seriously. But hey, everyone has to start somewhere.
4. Richardson trying to rebound: The past two games have not been great for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. In the loss to Kentucky, he was 14-for-35 passing with two interceptions and held to 4 yards on six runs. Last week against South Florida, he was 10-for-18 for 112 yards and two picks again. He rushed for 24 yards. Overall, Florida has yet to throw a touchdown this season.
--
Key matchup
UT D-line vs. UF QB Anthony Richardson
Not surprisingly, it appears the best way to contain Florida is to make things uncomfortable for Richardson. After throwing for 168 yards and rushing for 106 and three touchdowns against Utah in the season opener, things haven’t been great for the quarterback or the Gators. They lost to Kentucky 26-16 and barley beat South Florida 31-28. Seems like a recipe for success, though. Tennessee does have eights sacks and 22 tackles for loss this season.
--
Player of the week
Hendon Hooker, QB
Part of Tennessee’s past problems against Florida are — surprise — the Vols haven’t scored enough points. Hooker could help alleviate that if he continues his current level of play. The signal caller is averaging 281 yards and two touchdowns a game with his best outing (325 yards and two scores) against Tennessee’s toughest opponent to this point in Pitt.
--
By the numbers
2017: The last time Tennessee and Florida played each other while both were ranked. The 24th-ranked Gators beat the 23rd-ranked Vols 26-20.
5: The number of consecutive wins Florida has in the series. The Gators have only lost once since 2005 and won seven of the last eight in Knoxville.
27: The high mark in points the Vols have scored in losses to Florida since 2005. That came in a 28-27 loss in 2015.
--
Prediction
Tennessee 31, Florida 28
This will probably be another close game. But perhaps this will be the year the Vols break through. Another year in Heupel’s offense and another year having Hooker taking snaps should help. Plus, the way Richardson has been going through some growing pains over the past two weeks, could actually work in the Tennessee’s favor. Just no throwing golf balls if the Gators end up continuing their streak.
