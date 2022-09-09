When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV/radio: ABC/FM-98.3
Records: Tennessee (1-0), Pitt (1-0)
The series: Pitt leads 3-0
--
Four-down territory
1. Off to the Steel City: Tennessee and Pitt revived the Johnny Majors Classic last season after a 38-year hiatus. Unlike the first three meetings, which were played in Knoxville, this will be the first played in Pittsburgh. It’s also the first time Pitt will host an SEC opponent, which may or may not work out for the Panthers. After all, they are 3-0 in Neyland Stadium and have outscored the Vols 84-43 along the way, including a 41-34 victory last season. Some new scenery might do Tennessee some good.
2. Can’t take much from the opener: While Pitt managed to hold off West Virginia last week, the Vols didn’t quite face the same level of competition against Ball State. The Vols won 59-10 behind 221 yards and two touchdown passes from Hendon Hooker and three turnovers from the defense. This will be a little bit of harder challenge. But Pitt doesn’t have quite the same level of talent it has last season. Kenny Pickett is in the NFL and Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison is now at Southern Cal.
3. Moving up the list: Unlike last season, Hooker enters the Johnny Majors Classic as the undisputed starter. Joe Milton, who is now Hooker’s backup, started last year’s game for the Vols. After a solid season-opening performance last Thursday, Hooker is now 10th on Tennessee’s career touchdown passes list with 33. He needs four to make sole possession of seventh place, although he still has a ways to go to get the top spot. That belongs to Peyton Manning, who had 89 touchdown passes during his time at Tennessee.
4. Will Juwan Mitchell play? The health of redshirt senior linebacker has been intriguing. Mitchell played in three games for the Vols last season before suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery. He totaled eight tackles and one pass breakup. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel went for the typical coach speak when asked about him on Monday, saying “Juwan’s ability to be able to be healthy enough to play for us, we’ll find out here at the end of the week.” So, there you have it.
--
Key matchup
Pitt QB Kedon Slovin vs. Tennessee secondary
The former USC quarterback threw for 308 yards and a touchdown in his Pitt debut last week and the Panthers will likely need another strong game from him on Saturday. Pickett threw for 285 yards and two scores without an interception in last year’s win. Tennessee, meanwhile, came away with a pair of interceptions and five pass breakups against Ball State.
--
Player of the week
Jabari Small, RB
Tennessee lost the time of possession in last year’s meeting 36 minutes to 24 minutes. Pitt held the football for more than 32 minutes in its win over West Virginia. It would help the Vols to win this stat this weekend, hence the importance of Small. The tailback ran for 62 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries against Ball State. A similar performance could go a long way for the UT offense and Hooker.
--
By the numbers
1: Pitt is the only current ACC school Tennessee has not beaten. Otherwise, the Vols are 106-62-7 all-time against current schools from the conference.
125: Hooker’s current streak (dating to last season) of consecutive passes without an interception. His last pick came courtesy of Georgia last November.
4: The number of consecutive games the Vols have scored at least 45 points. They scored 60 against South Alabama, 45 against Vanderbilt, 45 against Purdue — all last season — and 59 against Ball State.
--
Prediction
Pitt 38, Tennessee 35
This was one of the games that was listed as a tossup the Vols needed to win this preseason in order to help them surpass last year’s seven-win mark. The problem? Tennessee just hasn’t had a lot of luck against Pitt in the past. Yes, this matchup will be at a different site than the pervious three. And, yes, the Vols have a little more cohesiveness than this point last season. But the Panthers will probably win another close game.
