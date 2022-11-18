When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Records: Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC), South Carolina (6-4, 3-4)
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-98.3
The series: Tennessee leads 28-10-2
--
Four-down territory
1. Small consolation prize: Tennessee’s dreams of playing for its first SEC title since 2007 and winning its first one since 1998 were dashed after Georgia beat Mississippi State last week. It was an unfortunate turn of events after an 8-0 start. But the Vols will be able to secure their first 10-win regular season since 2003 and first overall since 2007 should they beat South Carolina. See? It’s not all that bad.
2. Going streaking: There appears to be a theme developing between Tennessee and South Carolina — at least over the last 12 years. Each team takes turn going on a three-game win streak. The Gamecocks had ones in 2010-12 and 2016-18. The Vols from 2013-15 and 2019-present. Could that series streak live on Saturday? It would be interesting if it did.
3. Taking care of business: Tennessee has done well against AP Top 25 teams this season. They have five wins, which is tied with undefeated TCU, for the most in the country. Their only loss was to the current No. 1 team in Georgia. Tennessee has also done fairly well in its four games against unranked opponents — Ball State, Akron, UT Martin and Missouri. The Vols won those matchups by an average of 63-16. Not good news for South Carolina.
4. Sure, Beamer Ball: Quite a bit has been made of the Beamer Ball strategy South Carolina has utilized this season. Named after coach Shane Beamer’s father — former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer — for special teams effectiveness, the Gamecocks have blocked five punts and one field goal this season. Oh, and punter Kai Kroger threw a 48-yard touchdown pass for South Carolina’s only score last week at Florida.
--
Key matchup
UT WR Jalin Hyatt vs. USC secondary
Hyatt became broke the 1,000-yard receiving mark last week against Missouri with a seven-catch, 146-yard effort. He ranks second in the country with 1,116 yards and is 182 away from setting the single-season school record currently held by Robert Meachem (1,298 in 2006). Hyatt also leads the nation with 15 receiving touchdowns. He has a few more to go to break both the SEC and national record. DaVonta Smith has the league mark with 23, while Troy Edwards holds the all-time single-season record with 27. That was set in 1998 at Louisiana Tech. South Carolina, meanwhile, has 11 picks and 41 pass breakups.
--
Player of the week
Byron Young, DL
Outside of games against Alabama and Georgia, Tennessee’s defense has played pretty well. Young has a part in that. The defensive lineman, a native of South Carolina, lead the Vols with five sacks and has six tackles for loss. The Gamecocks like to run the football, so Young has a chance to be busy.
--
By the numbers
38: The number of points Tennessee needs to score to set the school mark for a single season. It would break the record of 511 set … last year.
3: Josh Heupel is looking to become the third Vols coach to win at least 10 games in his first or second season. He would join Phillip Fulmer (1993) and Bill Battle (1970 and 1971).
5,188: The number of passing yards Hendon Hooker needs to break Peyton Manning’s school record for career passing yards. Manning has 11,020, while Hooker is at 5,833. Is Manning nervous?
--
Prediction
Tennessee 56, South Carolina 24
Is South Carolina better than Missouri? It’s probably a safe bet to say yes. Are the Gamecocks that much better? It’s probably safe to say no. The Vols haven’t had a difficult time against unranked opponents. It doesn’t look like that will start now.
