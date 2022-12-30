When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Orange Bowl
Where: Miami Gardens, Florida
Records: Tennessee (10-2), Clemson (11-2)
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-98.3
The series: Tennessee leads 11-6-2
--
Four-down territory
1. What color, again? It appears the Orange Bowl is aptly named for this season’s event. Clemson vs. Tennessee. You probably couldn’t have picked two appropriate teams in terms of color scheme, although their designated oranges aren’t really unique. (The Vols are Tennessee Orange and the Tigers are Clemson Orange.) But you can’t win them all. Clemson will wear white jerseys and orange pants for the game. Tennessee has yet to determine which it will wear, you just have to hope the Vols don’t ruin it by going with its black or gray uniforms.
2. A rotten orange: The Orange Bowl hasn’t quite produced the fruitful memories the Vols would have liked. The program has lost its last three appearances. Tennessee fell to Nebraska 42-17 in the 1997 season, which also happened to be Peyton Manning’s last college game. The Vols lost to Oklahoma 26-24 in January 1968 and Rice 8-0 in January 1947. They did top the Sooners 17-0 in January 1939, though. Perhaps this time will be different.
3. Jalin Bye-att: Hendon Hooker won’t be the only notable offensive player Tennessee will be without. Receiver Jalin Hyatt decided to declare for the NFL draft on Dec. 14 and won’t take part in the Orange Bowl as a result. He will be at the game as a sideline spectator, instead. Hyatt leads the nation with 15 touchdowns catches and ranks third with 1,267 receiving yards.
4. Not one, but two different QBs: The Vols won’t be the only team going with a different quarterback in this bowl game. DJ Uiagalelei is out for Clemson and has transferred to Oregon State. Cade Klubnik is in. The freshman completed 20 of 24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown in the ACC championship game against North Carolina. But that was in relief. This will be Klubnik’s first start. Just something to monitor for the matchup.
--
Key matchup
Tennessee DL vs. Clemson OL
A key part of this game will be trying to make Klubnik uncomfortable (not really much of a surprise here). North Carolina wasn’t able to record any sacks in the ACC championship and finished with just two tackles for loss. Tennessee has sacked opposing signal callers 27 times this season with Byron Young the team leader with five.
--
Player of the week
Joe Milton, QB
Milton hasn’t played a whole lot since giving way to Hooker in the second game of last season, but he has performed fairly well when coming in for mop-up duty this year. Milton is 34-of-54 passing for 720 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions over eight games. That includes going 11-for-21 passing for 147 yards and a touchdown in his start against Vanderbilt in the regular-season finale. It will be an important segue into 2023.
--
By the numbers
2003: The last time Tennessee and Clemson played in a season. It was in the Peach Bowl. The Tigers won 27-14.
2001: The last time the Vols won 11 games in a season. They had a chance to do so in 2003, but Clemson said no.
6: Clemson is aiming for its sixth 12-win season since 2015. A win over Tennessee would tie them with Alabama for the most in the FBS during that span.
--
Prediction
Tennessee 35, Clemson 31
This game has the potential to be a tossup, mainly because of the quarterback situations of each team. Milton won’t be playing against the likes of Vanderbilt and Klubnik isn’t playing against a woefully weak ACC team. Whichever team can make life a bit more miserable for the other signal caller should come out with the win. Either way, at least there won’t be a shortage of orange to view.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.