When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Records: Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC), LSU (4-1, 2-0)
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-98.3
The series: Tennessee leads 20-10-3
--
Four-down territory
1. Perhaps the bye was good: Sure, going into an off week when you’re on a four-game winning streak might not seem like the best thing, but it could be useful for the Vols. This is the first meeting between Tennessee and LSU since 2017, but the Tigers have won five straight and seven of the last 10. The Vols, though, did snap another five-game losing streak to an SEC opponent when they beat Florida. So, who can argue with two weeks to prepare?
2. Under the knife: Receiver Cedric Tillman recently had surgery to help him recover from an ankle injury he sustained against Akron. The news came via Tennessee coach Josh Heupel on Monday. The injury kept Tillman out in the Vols’ win over Florida. Tillman has been Hendon Hooker’s favorite target when healthy. It’s still to be determined if he will play Saturday. If not, that means a more likely return date will be Oct. 15. That’s when the Vols host No. 1 Alabama.
3. Heisman buzz? It’s still early, but Hooker appears to be in the early stages of Heisman Trophy conversation. The Tennessee quarterback is completing almost 72% of his passes for nearly 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns. He has yet to throw a pick and has rushed for three scores. Something to keep an eye on.
4. Daniels appears OK: A knee injury forced LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels out of last week’s win at Auburn, but it doesn’t seem like it will affect his status for Saturday. LSU coach Brian Kelly said Monday he expected the signal caller to be available against Tennessee. He described Daniels injury as a bursa sac issue with nothing structural. Daniels ran for 59 yards and a touchdown against Auburn, but completed just 8 of 20 passes for 80 yards.
--
Key matchup
Tennessee DB Kamal Haden vs. LSU WR Malik Nabers
LSU passing game hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire this season. Daniels has only thrown for 915 yards in five games. Nabers, not Kayson Boutte, has been his most reliable target. The receiver has 22 catches for 290 yards and a score. Haden has been one of the Vols’ most productive defensive backs so far with two interceptions. Chances are the two will meet at some point Saturday.
--
Player of the week
Bru McCoy, WR
With Tillman still working his way back from ankle surgery, it’s been important to find some weapons for Hooker to throw to. The former Southern Cal receiver netted his first 100-yard game two week ago and the 6-foot-3, 220-pound wideout may continue to develop into a larger safety blanket going forward.
--
By the numbers
2010: The last time the Tennessee-LSU game was played in Baton Rouge. The Vols lost 16-14.
10/8: Of the 15 games Tennessee has played on Oct. 8, only two have been road games — 1966 and 2016. The Vols, however, have lost their last three played on the date.
1990: The year of the previous record for points scored by Tennessee in the first four games of its modern era at 182. It’s now 2022 with 194.
--
Prediction
Tennessee 42, LSU 28
The question will be whether LSU has enough offense to hang with Tennessee. The Tigers haven’t really looked great against better competition. Daniels’ knee and how mobile it’ll be could end up being another factor. The Vols, on the other hand, with Hooker have only scored fewer than 35 points once so far, and that was when they finished with 34 at Pitt.
