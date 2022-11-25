When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Records: Tennessee (9-2, 6-2 SEC), Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5)
TV/radio: SECN/FM-98.3
The series: Tennessee leads 78-32-5
--
Four-down territory
1. Hey, roomie: With Hendon Hooker done for the season thanks to a torn ACL suffered last week at South Carolina, Tennessee is turning to his roommate and former starting QB Joe Milton. The fifth-year signal caller started the first two games for the Vols in 2021 before being benched. Milton is completing 66.7% of his passes for 573 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in six games this season. That has all been mop-up duty. This will be his first start.
2. Like 1998? Could be like 2016: Tennessee began the season by winning its first eight games since the 1998 season — the year the Vols last won a national title. Since then? Well, Tennessee has lost two of its last three. It’s not too dissimilar to 2016 when the Vols won their first five and lost their next three before capping the regular season with a loss to Vanderbilt. They finished that year 9-4. A loss to the Commodores on Saturday would certainly put more of a damper on things.
3. A needed transaction: Linebacker Jeremy Banks was not on the field for Tennessee’s loss last week at South Carolina. The reason for the Vols missing their third-leading tackler is still unclear, especially after coach Josh Heupel opted not to address the reason on Monday. Without Banks, Tennessee gave up 606 yards and touchdowns on nine of the Gamecocks’ 12 drives.
4. Bowl-bound Vandy? Could it be? Vanderbilt is playing for bowl eligibility. It is. All the Commodores must do is win Saturday against Tennessee. The last time Vanderbilt made it to a bowl game was 2018. That also happened to be the last time the program won consecutive SEC games in the same year. Coincidence?
--
Key matchup
UT defense vs. Vandy RB Ray Davis
After last week’s debacle in Columbia, there is certainly going to be some eyes on Tennessee’s defense, and rightfully so. Giving up more than 600 yards will do that. Davis rushed for 122 of Vanderbilt’s 175 in the Commodores' first win over Florida in nine tries. The Commodores tailback needs 18 yards to go over the 1,000-yard mark and has five 100-yard games, including in each of his last three.
--
Player of the week
Cedric Tillman, WR
Tillman played in only his sixth game of the year in Tennessee’s loss at South Carolina. He finished with nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns, which were a season high. It would be surprising if Saturday’s regular-season finale wasn’t his final game in a Vols uniform with Tennessee now out of playoff contention.
--
By the numbers
6: The number of teams ranked ahead of Tennessee in the AP Top 25 who have fewer losses than Tennessee.
23: The number of years since Tennessee won its last national title. It’ll most likely be 24 when this year ends.
2018: The last time Vanderbilt won three SEC games in a season. The Commodores have won a total of three since.
--
Prediction
Vanderbilt 35, Tennessee 31
It this a bold prediction? Yes, it is. But Vanderbilt has something notable — in terms of its own program — to play for, and that’s to get to some kind of bowl game. Tennessee is out of playoff contention courtesy of South Carolina. It doesn’t seem like the Vols have all that much to play for at this point, especially with Hendon Hooker done for the year. So, Vanderbilt it is.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.