When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Knoxville
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-98.3
The line: Tennessee by 3½
Records: Tennessee (1-0), Pitt (1-0)
The series: Pitt leads 2-0
--
Four-down territory
1. Leaning on the run game: Yes, the season opener was against Bowling Green, but Tennessee’s rushing attack put up some impressive numbers. Tiyon Evans ran for 124 yards and a touchdown, while Jabari Small rushed for 117 yards and a score. Even quarterback Joe Milton III contributed with 44 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his Tennessee debut. Overall, the Vols averaged 5.2 yards per carry.
2. What will Joe be? Milton didn’t look particularly sharp. He had more incompletions (12) than completions (11). Tennessee’s new quarterback finished with 139 yards through the air with a touchdown to Cedric Tillman. He did do a nice job, however, of spreading the ball around. Six different receivers caught at least one pass.
3. Defense showed promise: If there was one thing to take away from Tennessee’s defensive effort from Week 1, it was how many plays the unit made behind the line of scrimmage. The Vols finished with 11 tackles for loss against Bowling Green, two sacks and three quarterback hurries. Bowling Green finished with just 3.6 yards per play and 219 total yards in 61 plays.
4. Not-too-familiar of a foe: This will be the teams' first meeting since 1983. The other matchup was in 1980. Both games were in Knoxville with the Panthers winning the first 13-3 and the second 30-6. This will also be the first non-conference Power 5 home game for Tennessee since 2015.
--
Key matchup
Kenny Pickett vs. Tennessee secondary
The Pitt quarterback was 27-of-37 passing for 272 yards and two touchdowns last week against UMass. Tennessee should, in theory at least, be a much tougher opponent. The Vole didn’t intercept any passes against Bowling Green, but they did break up four passes with three coming from defensive back Theo Jackson.
--
Player of the week
Tiyon Evans, RB
There were quite a few bright spots for Tennessee against Bowling Green. It was, after all, Bowling Green. But Evans rushed for a team-high 124 yards on 16 carries (7.5 yards per carry) with a 19-yard touchdown. It looks like he’ll be one of the big-play options for the Vols.
--
By the numbers
28: The points scored by Tennessee in its season opener. It was the most points the Vols scored in their opener since 42 points in a double-overtime win over Georgia Tech in 2017.
7: Number of three-and-outs forced by the Tennessee defense. The Vols only allowed 11 first downs against Bowling Green. The Falcons were 2-for-14 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down.
88: Number of plays run by the Tennessee offense. One of the goals for the Vols was to shorten the time between plays and run more of them. Tennessee averaged just 66 plays per game last season, so increasing that by 22 was a good start.
--
Prediction
Tennessee 27, Pitt 17
It’s still a little too early to know what the Vols, and Milton especially, are under coach Josh Heupel. Last week was certainly a good start. It will just be a matter of how well Milton will play against a Power 5 opponent after struggling at times against Bowling Green. The defense, meanwhile, should be good enough to limit a Pitt team that ran for 222 yards last week.
— David Glovach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.