When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Florence
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The line: None
Records: UNA (0-6, 0-2 Big South), Robert Morris (2-2, 1-1)
The series: First meeting
--
Four-down territory
1. Scoring points: UNA scored a season-high 34 points last week at North Carolina A&T, making it the second game in a row the Lions passed the 30-point mark. The last time UNA has done that was at the end of 2019 — 38 in a loss to Monmouth and 34 in a win over Gardner-Webb. The last time the Lions scored 30 in three straight games was a six-game streak in 2016.
2. Role reversal: For the first time this season, UNA is going into a game without having given up a defensive touchdown the week before. The Lions snapped their streak of five straight games of allowing one against North Carolina A&T. Surprisingly enough, UNA forced a pair of turnovers in the third quarter last week that led to points. K.J. Smith’s interception and Evan Jones’ fumble recovery led to touchdowns by Dexter Boykin and Parker Driggers.
3. Get ‘em any way possible: UNA finished with 22 first downs at N.C. A&T, but a little more than a third came from the Aggies. The Lions got five first downs via run, nine via pass and eight from A&T penalties. UNA might not be as fortunate this week. Robert Morris averages less than four penalties a game.
4. Robert Morris’ lack of offense: The Colonials haven’t been an offensive juggernaut. Robert Morris is averaging a little more than 250 yards a game. Of course, the 109 yards total offense and the 45-0 loss to Central Michigan to open the year, didn't help. Robert Morris has only scored more than 25 points once — last week in a 31-24 win over Charleston Southern.
--
Key matchup
UNA secondary vs. Robert Morris receivers
The Lions' secondary allowed just 243 pass yards to North Carolina A&T last Saturday. The problem is the unit surrendered three touchdowns, one of which was a 60-yard catch and run late in the fourth quarter that put the Aggies up for good. James Westry and D’Andre Hicks are Robert Morris’ top two options in the passing game. Westry had five catches for 98 yards and a touchdown last week, while Hicks had nine receptions for 79 yards and a score.
--
Player of the week
Parker Driggers, RB
The redshirt freshman had his best game running the ball last week. Driggers carried the ball 12 times for a career-high 75 yards and two touchdowns. It was just the second time this season he ran for 50 yards or more. Driggers also threw a pass for 23 yards and caught another for 5.
--
By the numbers
27: The number of second-half points UNA scored last week. The Lions had been outscored 114-35 in the second half of games. That number is now 128-62.
1: The number of punts the UNA defense forced last Saturday. That came in the first half against the Aggies. Part of the reason that number is so low is because of the two turnovers the Lions forced in the second half, but that number has to increase going forward. UNA punted four times.
38: Points given up by the UNA defense last week. The Lions can’t say the offense giving up touchdowns was a problem in this one. That one was all on the defense. It’s also the fourth game opponents have scored 30 points or more.
--
Prediction
UNA 27, Robert Morris 24
This might be the Lions’ best chance to win a game. Robert Morris is 0-2 on the road with the losses coming against Central Michigan (that one is pretty much a wash) and North Carolina A&T. The Colonials beat Charleston Southern 31-24 last week. But UNA has had its best offensive games the last two weeks. It will just be a matter of whether the Lions can prevent costly turnovers, which hasn’t been the case so far.
— David Glovach
Welcome to the discussion.
