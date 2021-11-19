When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Knoxville
TV/radio: ESPNU/FM-98.3
The line: Tennessee by 27
Records: Tennessee (5-5), South Alabama (5-5)
The series: Tennessee leads 1-0
Four-down territory
1. Trying to get bowl eligible: Tennessee would hit the six-win threshold with a victory over South Alabama, making it bowl eligible. The school already announced it will not self-impose a postseason ban after completing an investigation into alleged recruiting violations committed by Jeremy Pruitt’s staff. If the Vols aren’t able to do it this week, they’ll have another chance against Vanderbilt.
2. Finally a non-ranked opponent: Tennessee certainly didn’t have an easy schedule the past month, playing then-No. 13 Ole Miss, then-No. 4 Alabama, then-No. 18 Kentucky and No. 1 Georgia. The Vols went 1-3 during that stretch with the win against the Wildcats. They shouldn’t have many problems against a team from the Sun Belt. Shouldn’t being the key word.
3. There’s three other quarters: Tennessee got off to a good start against Georgia last week with 10 first-quarter points. Tennessee didn’t score again until a garbage-time touchdown late in the fourth. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, rattled off 34 straight points.
4. A need to control the clock: Tennessee is able to score touchdowns against non-ranked opponents, so it will be important for South Alabama to keep the UT offense off the field. How will the Jaguars do that? Running the ball would certainly help. They just didn’t do a good job of it last week against Appalachian State. South Alabama finished with 58 yards on 33 carries. Positive yards are always a plus.
Key matchup
Tennessee secondary vs. South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert
Tolbert is good. In 10 games this season, the junior has caught 65 passes for 1,140 yards and six touchdowns. Tolbert is also averaging 17.5 yards per catch and 114 yards per game. His season low is 54 yards against Alcorn State. He caught two passes that game. The Vols, meanwhile, have six interceptions this season and 41 pass breakups.
Player of the week
Cedric Tillman, WR
There weren’t many bright spots from Tennessee’s loss to Georgia last week, but Tillman was one of them. The redshirt junior caught 10 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown. It was his second game this season with 100-plus receiving yards. The other was when he had 152 yards on seven catches in the loss to Alabama.
By the numbers
2013: The last time Tennessee played South Alabama. Justin Worley was the quarterback that game in the Vols' 31-24 victory.
9: The number of third-down opportunities the UT offense converted last week against Georgia. The Vols had 20 chances.
84: The number of offensive plays Tennessee ran last week. It was 14 more than Georgia. The Vols still finished with 100 fewer yards.
Prediction
Tennessee 38, South Alabama 24
With the brutal stretch of their schedule now over, the Vols should have a much easier time against their final two opponents, starting with South Alabama. But Tennessee can’t really afford to overlook anyone on its schedule. The last time the Jaguars beat an SEC team was in 2016, when they topped Mississippi State 21-20. So, anything is possible. The key for the Vols will be stopping Tolbert or at least trying to slow him down. Win and they’re in the postseason — not the important one, but it will be a start.
— David Glovach
