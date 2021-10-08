When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Knoxville
TV/radio: ESPN2/FM-98.3
The line: Tennessee by 10½
Records: Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC), South Carolina (3-2, 0-2)
The series: Tennessee leads 27-10-2
--
Four-down territory
1. Finally got a QB: After some uncertainty the last couple of weeks over which quarterback — Hendon Hooker or Joe Milton — would start, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel announced on Monday that Hooker will Saturday. The Virginia Tech transfer threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 82 yards and two scores in last week’s win at Missouri.
2. Tiyon continues to shine: UT running back Tiyon Evans had his best game of the season last week. The junior tailback finished with 156 yards, including a 92-yard run, and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Evans has reached 100 yards in three of the Vols’ four games.
3. A go-to receiver?: Tennessee has certainly been a run-first team this season, but it appears Velus Jones Jr. is beginning to establish himself as a favorite target in the passing game. The senior has had at least three catches for 64 yards in the last three games, including seven catches for 79 yards and a touchdown last week.
4. Home-field advantage: Tennessee hasn’t had many issues against South Carolina — when they play at home, and this game is at Neyland Stadium. The Vols are 17-3 in the series in Knoxville. The last time this game was played at Tennessee in 2019, the Vols won 41-21. It was their largest margin of victory against South Carolina since 1999.
--
Key matchup
USC WR Josh Vann vs. Tennessee secondary
Vann is the part of the Gamecocks’ passing game the Vols have to stop. He has 343 yards and only two touchdowns through five games, but he’s got almost 200 yards more than South Carolina’s next closest receiver. Tennessee opponents are averaging 235 passing yards a game, while the Vols’ secondary has 23 pass breakups.
--
Player of the week
Jeremy Banks, LB
The redshirt junior did a little bit of everything in Tennessee’s win over Missouri. Banks had four tackles, two of which went for loss. He also had a sack and an interception. The linebacker should have more chances to make some plays against struggling South Carolina.
--
By the numbers
78: The number of plays the Vols ran a week ago, of which 59 were runs. Tennessee used that to total 683 yards of total offense, including 458 on the ground. Expect another high output on Saturday.
62: The number of points Tennessee scored last week. It was the fifth time the Vols have scored at least 60 points against an SEC opponent in program history and the first one since 2016 against Missouri.
1: The number of runs of 30-plus yards the UT defense has allowed. That one run came courtesy of Florida quarterback Emory Jones, which went for 49 yards. Tennessee has also held four of its first five opponents to under 100 yards rushing.
--
Prediction
Tennessee 31, South Carolina 17
Tennessee, theoretically, shouldn’t have too many issues in this game. Yes, seven of the last nine meetings have been decided by four points or less, including last year. But the Vols do seem to have their starting quarterback in Hendon Hooker. South Carolina, on the other hand, hasn’t done too well against Power 5 teams. The Gamecocks’ three wins this season are against Eastern Illinois, East Carolina and Troy.
— David Glovach
