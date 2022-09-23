When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Records: Tarleton State (2-1), UNA (1-2)
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The series: Tied 1-1
Four-down territory
1. Homecoming is good news: While last week’s game at Chattanooga didn’t quite end in the way UNA would have preferred, history tends to be on the Lions’ side for a bit of a bounce back. The Lions host Tarleton State for homecoming. UNA has won 16 straight homecoming games dating to 2005, including the three it played during its Division I transition. The Lions didn’t play one in 2020 due to the pandemic. So, that could be a good sign with them looking to get back in the win column heading into a bye week.
2. Then again, visitors have prospered: Sure, homecoming has been kind to UNA, but the first two games of this series haven't been good for the home team. The programs played a home-and-home in 2012 and 2013 with the first game in Florence and the second in Stephenville, Texas. Tarleton State won the 2012 matchup 38-28 with the Lions returning the favor the next year 44-7. Obviously, UNA would like something close to the 2013 result on Saturday.
3. Some early points would help: UNA has been held scoreless in the first quarter in each of its first three games — no touchdowns, no field goals, no safeties — and has had to play from behind. The Lions trailed 6-0 into the second quarter at Indiana State, 14-0 against Virginia-Wise and 20-0 at Chattanooga. Of the team’s 77 points, 42 have been scored in the second quarter. Some breathing room early would help.
4. A familiar tale: Cue the pointing Spider-Man meme. Like UNA decided to do, Tarleton State opted to make the move from Division II to the FCS. The Texans are currently in the third year of their four-year transition. They went 5-3 in 2020 and 6-5 last season, their first as a member of the newly formed WAC.
Key matchup
UNA secondary vs. Tarleton State receivers
This could be an interesting test for the back of the Lions’ defense. The Texans have been more of a pass-first offense and have three receivers who have at least 10 catches and 200 yards. Jaden Smith is their No. 1 with 22 receptions for 316 yards and four touchdowns, while Darius Cooper (13, 264, TD) and Gabe Douglas (10, 207, TD) aren’t far behind. Defensively, UNA has forced seven turnovers — five interceptions and two fumbles — through the first three weeks. All seven have come from the secondary.
Player of the week
ShunDerrick Powell, RB
After rushing for a program-record 251 yards two weeks ago against Virginia-Wise, Powell didn’t have quite the same production at Chattanooga. He was held to 33 yards on 10 carries. UNA, though, didn’t put a lot of emphasis on running the ball. But with Tarleton State showing it can score a little bit (outside its 59-17 loss to TCU) being able to control some of the tempo and clock will be important.
By the numbers
9: The number of votes UNA received in the FCS coaches poll this week. You did indeed read the previous sentence correctly.
10: The number of wins the Lions have against FCS opponents since moving up to Division I in 2018. They have 20 losses, including an 0-2 mark this season.
106: The number of rushing yards Powell needs to break Parker Driggers’ team high in 10 games last year.
Prediction
UNA 28, Tarleton State 27
This is a tough one to predict, but if we knew what the score was going to be there wouldn’t be much need to play the game, right? If UNA can finally break through its first-quarter woes offensively, it has a chance to win this game. If not, it could be another miserable Saturday night when it’s all said and done. Not having two punts blocked and allowing a 6.6 yards per play would be helpful, too.
