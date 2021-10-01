When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Columbia, Missouri
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-98.3
The line: Missouri by 3
Records: Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC), Missouri (2-2, 0-1)
The series: Missouri leads 5-4
--
Four-down territory
1. QB carousel keeps turning: It’s another week and that means guessing which quarterback will start for the Vols. Hendon Hooker started last week against Florida with Joe Milton not healthy enough to start. Hooker completed 13 of 23 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns, but then he got hurt, forcing Milton into the game. It’s still a toss-up as to who it’s going to be this week.
2. Getting a little more: Tennessee finished with 423 yards of total offense against Florida, but didn’t have a lot to show for it. The Vols finished with just two touchdowns and had none after the 11:30 mark in the second quarter. They only had one other trip to the red zone after their second score, which came at the end of the game.
3. Heupel’s first SEC win? Missouri holds a one-game lead in the series, but Tennessee has had the most recent success. The Vols have won the last two meetings and four of the last six. So this could be the game Josh Heupel gets his first SEC win. It could help too the Tigers are coming off a 41-34 overtime loss at Boston College.
4. Containing Tyler Badie: One of the Vols’ focus will be tying to figure out how to limit the damage inflicted by the Mizzou running back. Badie leads the Tigers in rushing yards (417), rushing touchdowns (5) and receiving touchdowns (3). He is also second on the team in receiving yards (176). He is 5 yards from becoming the first player in the school’s history with 1,000 rushing and receiving yards.
--
Key matchup
Tiyon Evans vs. Missouri front seven
This could easily be Jabari Small vs. the Missouri defensive front seven, but this has the potential to be a big week for Evans. The Tennessee running back had 50 rushing yards and 71 receiving yards against Florida. Missouri gave up a total of 275 yards in its loss to Boston College. The Vols already rely heavily on their run game. It would be safe to assume they lean that way this week.
--
Player of the week
Trevon Flowers, DB
The Tennessee senior finished last week with a team-high 15 tackles, seven more than the next Vol. It was a career high for Flowers. That could be a good thing or it could be a bad thing depending on where the defensive back was lined up. If it’s outside the tackle box, it’s not good, meaning Florida was able to get to the third level of the defense.
--
By the numbers
3.01: The number of offensive plays per minute run by the Tennessee offense. It’s the best part in the nation with Utah State No. 2 and Ole Miss third. Heupel’s offenses are known for the quickness they like to run plays. The Vols have certainly done that so far this season.
10: The number of penalties Tennessee committed last week. The Vols lost 85 yards as a result. It’s something Tennessee is going to have to limit going forward in SEC play.
2: Number of seasons Heupel spent at Mizzou. Before becoming Central Florida's head coach, Heupel spent 2016-17 as Missouri's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The Tigers led the SEC in total offense both seasons.
--
Prediction
Tennessee 24, Missouri 21
This game is pretty much a toss-up. But the thing that should work in Tennessee’s favor and against Missouri is the UT run game. Tennessee has rushed for 902 yards and averaging a little more than 203 per game. The Tigers didn’t’ defend the run well against Boston College last week in a game they probably should have won.
— David Glovach
