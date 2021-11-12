When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Athens, Georgia
TV/radio: CBS/FM-98.3
The line: Georgia by 20½
Records: Tennessee (5-4, 3-3 SEC), Georgia (9-0, 7-0)
The series: Georgia leads 25-23-2
--
Four-down territory
1. Tough stretch almost over: Needless to say, these last few games for Tennessee won’t have been the easiest. The Vols played then-No. 13 Ole Miss and then-No. 4 Alabama before their bye week and followed with then-No. 18 Kentucky last week and now No. 1 Georgia. That’s quite a stretch. So far, Tennessee is 1-2 heading into Saturday to face the Bulldogs. But the Vols get South Alabama and Vanderbilt to close out the year.
2. Will the Vols score? It’s a tough question to answer. Tennessee is averaging a little more than 38 points per game, third in the SEC behind Alabama and Georgia. The problem, however, is the Bulldogs. Their defense is giving up less than a touchdown per game. The most points an opponent has put up against Georgia this season is 13. South Carolina and Kentucky did it.
3. Bowl season? The Vols plan to play in a bowl game if they become eligible. Tennessee announced last week that it will not self-impose a postseason ban after completing an investigation into alleged recruiting violations committed by Jeremy Pruitt’s staff. The NCAA, of course, would have the final say in the matter. But for the Vols and their fans, it’s probably some welcome news.
4. Trip to Atlanta booked: Georgia has already secured its trip to the SEC title game. The Bulldogs clinched the SEC East outright last week after rolling through Missouri. Now, Georgia is trying to go 8-0 in the conference for the first time in school history. The best the Bulldogs have done is go 7-0 in 1959. The SEC went to an eight-game league format in 1992 when it split into divisions.
--
Key matchup
Tennessee offensive line vs. Georgia defensive front
This should really be an easy one to point out. The Bulldogs have been good at getting to opposing quarterbacks. They’ve registered 28 sacks for minus-194 yards. That’s not a good sign for the Vols, who have had trouble at times keeping their signal caller upright. Tennessee has allowed 33 sacks.
--
Player of the week
Alontae Taylor, CB
The senior provided one of the key plays in last week’s win against Kentucky. Midway through the third quarter, Taylor picked off Wildcats quarterback Will Levis and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown in UT's 45-42 victory. It was Taylor’s second interception of the season.
--
By the numbers
11/13: This is the latest in the year Tennessee and Georgia have played each other since Nov. 21, 1906. That game ended in a scoreless tie. The teams were not annual rivals until 1992. They played just 14 times between 1910 and 1992.
5: Tennessee’s longest losing streak in the series. It has happened twice, most recently 2010-14. The Vols could match that streak on Saturday. Georgia has won the last four meetings.
16: The number of red zone opportunities teams have had against Georgia this season. The Bulldogs have allowed four touchdowns and five field goals.
--
Prediction
Georgia 43, Tennessee 12
It the end, the Bulldogs’ defense will probably be too much for the Vols. Tennessee has been held to under 30 points three times — against Florida, Ole Miss and Alabama — and all three have been losses. If the Vols have a chance, they need to play a nearly perfect game as the adage goes. The problem is Georgia has been good at capitalizing on other teams’ mistakes. Expect the same Saturday.
— David Glovach
