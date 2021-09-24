When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Gainesville, Florida
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-98.3
The line: Florida by 22
Records: Tennessee (2-1, 0-0 SEC), Florida (2-1, 0-1)
The series: Florida leads 30-20
--
Four-down territory
1. Which quarterback will it be? Another week and another question of which signal caller the Vols will go with. Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker started against Tennessee Tech last week with Joe Milton hurt and threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns. Coach Josh Heupel was noncommittal to either player at his Monday press conference.
2. Recent history not kind: Florida has won 15 of the last 16 meetings between the two programs, including the last four. Tennessee’s last victory in the series was in 2016, when Butch Jones was the head coach.
3. Stopping the run will be key: If Tennessee is to have a chance against Florida, this will be the Vols’ main priority. The Gators enter with the nation’s No. 2 rushing offense (335.7 yards per game) and ran for 246 against No. 1 Alabama last week. The Tennessee defense is allowing 54.3 per game, but two of those games were against Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech.
4. No No. 1 receiver: The thing through Tennessee’s first three games — there hasn’t really been a standout at receiver. This good be a good thing or it could be bad depending on how you want to look at it. The Vols have seven players with at least three catches for 60 yards or more. In other words, they like to spread the ball around. That could be helpful against Florida.
--
Key matchup
Tennessee offensive line vs. Florida defensive line
It’s pretty clear the Vols want to establish their run game. They have 669 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns through three games. It will be another matter, of course, if Tennessee can do that against the Gators, especially if offensive linemen Kingston Harris and Cade Mays are unable to play. Florida held Alabama to just 91 yards on the ground last week and finished with six tackles for loss.
--
Player of the week
Solon Page III, LB
Page finished with three tackles and an interception, which he returned 31 yards, against Tennessee Tech. The redshirt senior ranks third on the Vols with 12 tackles. He also has a tackle for loss and is tied for the lead in interceptions.
--
By the numbers
0: The number of losses Dan Mullen has against Tennessee as a head coach. Mullen is 4-0 against the Vols in his career with three of those wins coming with the Gators. The only other SEC school Mullen has more wins against without a loss is Vanderbilt (5-0).
6: The number of wins Heupel has against schools from Florida. He’s beaten South Florida three times, Florida Atlantic twice and Florida A&M once.
38: The number of points the Vols have outscored opponents by in the first quarter this season. Tennessee also hasn’t surrendered any points in the opening period, making them one of two SEC teams to do that. The other is Arkansas.
--
Prediction
Florida 42, Tennessee 16
A botched two-point conversion attempt is all that separated Florida from a chance to knock off Alabama last week. The Gators had more first downs and total yards than the Tide. Tennessee shouldn’t be too difficult of a matchup comparatively speaking. The Vols’ loss this season came to Pitt, which lost to Western Michigan last week.
— David Glovach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.