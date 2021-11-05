When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Lexington, Kentucky
TV/radio: ESPN2/FM-98.3
The line: Kentucky by 1½
Records: Tennessee (4-4, 2-3 SEC), Kentucky (6-2, 4-2)
The series: Tennessee leads 81-26-9
--
Four-down territory
1. Bye week at right time: An off week during the season is always beneficial and it might have come at the best time for the Vols. Tennessee entered its bye week following losses to Ole Miss and Alabama, two ranked teams, and the schedule isn’t going to get any easier. It now has another top-25 opponent on the docket in No. 18 Kentucky on Saturday with top-ranked Georgia to follow. That’s quite the stretch.
2. Good matchup (for Tennessee): Perhaps this is a good game to get the Vols back on track. This is the 117th meeting between the programs, but Tennessee has only three losses to UK since 1985 — 2001, 2017 and 2020. And the last time the Wildcats won consecutive games against the Vols was 1976 and 1977.
3. Solid quarterback play: Since taking over the starting role in Week 3, Hendon Hooker has played well for Tennessee. The former Virginia Tech quarterback has thrown for 1,578 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions (one against Pitt and the other against Alabama) on the season. He’s also the Vols’ second-leading rusher behind Tiyon Evans with 417 yards and four scores. It’s provided some balance to an offense that averages a little more than 226 rushing yards and 231 passing yards per game.
4. What’s up with Kentucky? Kentucky shocked many by jumping out to a 6-0 start, with wins over Florida and LSU, and it looked like the Wildcats were well on their way to their third-ever 10-win season. But over the last two weeks, Kentucky reverted to Kentucky with losses to Georgia and Mississippi State.
--
Key matchup
Kentucky WR Wan’Dale Robinson vs. Tennessee secondary
Robinson is Wildcats quarterback Will Levis’ favorite target by far. The junior receiver has 645 yards and five touchdowns. The next closest is Josh Ali with 257 yards. Robinson has at least four catches for 60 yards in seven of Kentucky’s eight games. The exception was against Georgia when he caught 12 passes for just 39 yards. Tennessee, meanwhile, has eight picks and 31 pass breakups.
--
Player of the week
Cedric Tillman, WR
The redshirt junior is coming off his first 100-yard game of the season. Tillman caught a team-best seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown two weeks ago against Alabama. His previous best was 84 yards against Ole Miss. For the season, Tillman has 446 yards and four touchdowns.
--
By the numbers
1977: The last time Tennessee played a ranked Kentucky team in Lexington. The No. 7 Wildcats bested the Vols 21-17 that year.
140: Hooker’s streak of consecutive passes without an interception. That ended two weeks ago after he was picked off in the fourth quarter against Alabama. It’s the fourth-best mark in program history trailing Jonathan Crompton (142), Casey Clausen (143) and Jarrett Guarantano (166).
8.75: The number of tackles for loss the Vols average per game. That’s tops in the nation. Troy is second with 8.63. Tennessee has 70 tackles for loss on the season.
--
Prediction
Kentucky 35, Tennessee 31
This game seemed more like a sure thing for Kentucky just a couple of weeks ago. Now, this is pretty much a tossup. Both teams have suffered two straight losses. This will probably be a matter of who makes a play late in the fourth quarter. In this case, Kentucky. The Wildcats will just need their playmakers, namely Levis, not to throw three interceptions like he did last week against Mississippi State.
— David Glovach
