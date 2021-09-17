When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Knoxville
TV/radio: ESPN+, SEC Network+/FM-98.3
The line: Tennessee by 42½
Records: Tennessee (1-1), Tennessee Tech (0-2)
The series: Tennessee leads 6-0
Four-down territory
1. Which QB will it be?: It’s just the third game, but Tennessee already has questions at quarterback. Joe Milton, who started against Bowling Green and Pitt, was hurt in the second quarter last week and replaced by Hendon Hooker. The Virginia Tech transfer completed 15 of 21 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the loss to the Panthers. Vols coach Josh Heupel wasn’t revealing what the status of Milton was when the week started.
2. Showcasing the RB depth: Tiyon Evans didn’t play against Pitt because of an injury and Jabari Small left in the first half with an injury himself. The Vols' top two running backs have combined for 255 yards and three touchdowns this season, but if they can’t go against Tennessee Tech, freshman Jaylen Wright will most likely be the main back. Wright got the bulk of the carries in the second half against Pitt and finished with a touchdown.
3. Spreading the ball around: The Tennessee offense has had positive and negative moments, but one positive has been the quarterbacks’ ability to distribute the ball. Against Pitt, six different Vols caught a pass, led by Jimmy Calloway's three catches for 59 yards and a score. On the season, 10 players have caught a pass for Tennessee.
4. Tennessee Tech struggles to score: The Golden Eagles have played two FCS opponents to open the season in Samford and Furman and haven’t had much success finding the end zone. Tech has scored a total of 14 points and averages just 176 yards total offense per game. This shouldn’t be, key phrase here, anything too tough for the Vols.
Key matchup
Tennessee offense vs. Tennessee Tech defense
This game should give the Vols a chance to work out any kinks before beginning SEC play next week against Florida. Tennessee Tech has given up an average of 423 yards per game this season, including 287 through the air. Tennessee has ran effectively through the first two games. The passing game hasn’t been as consistent with Milton under center.
Player of the week
Theo Jackson, DB
Jackson has been one of the most productive players for Tennessee. The fifth-year senior defensive back leads the Vols in tackles — that may or not be a good thing for Tennessee — with 22, double his next closest teammate. He had 11 in the loss to Pittsburgh last week to go along with a sack, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup.
By the numbers
21: The number of tackles for loss by the Tennessee defense this season. Through the first two games of the season, the Vols rank fifth in the nation and third in the SEC behind LSU (25) and Auburn (22).
55: The number of points Tennessee scored the last time it played Tennessee Tech in 2016. But the Vols have never scored fewer than 36 points in any of the previous six games in the series.
97: The number of rushing attempts by the Tennessee offense. The Vols have certainly made it a priority to run. It’s resulted in 467 yards on the ground (4.8 yards per carry).
Prediction
Tennessee 45, Tennessee Tech 3
In theory, this game should be another cakewalk for the Vols. Tennessee has outscored Tennessee Tech 297-20 combined in six meetings. After UT lost to Pitt last week, this should be a good way for the Vols to work out any issues, either offensively or defensively, before getting into SEC next week against Florida. The Golden Eagles are giving up an average of 39 points to opponents and are averaging just 3 yards per play on offense.
— David Glovach
