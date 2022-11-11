When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Records: Tennessee Tech (3-6), UNA (1-8)
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The series: Tennessee Tech leads 4-2-1
--
Four-down territory
1. A-SUN setting: UNA’s first season in the ASUN is officially over. It did not quite go according to how the Lions hoped. After last week’s loss to Austin Peay, UNA finished its inaugural year 0-5 in conference play. That guaranteed a last-place finish. The other five conference teams — Jacksonville State, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Kennesaw State and Austin Peay — all have at least one win in the league. There’s always next year.
2. It could be worse (maybe?): UNA has two games left. The Lions host Tennessee Tech on Saturday and will then play at Memphis the week after. It will be interesting to see if they will be able to snap their seven-game losing streak. Tennessee Tech would, obviously, present the best option to do so. The skid is the program’s worst in a single season since losing 10 straight to end the 1971 season. Whatever happens these final two weeks, that will stay intact.
3. One streak did end, though: While the Lions are still looking for their first win since Week 2, they did manage to hold an opponent under 40 points for the first time since then. The 38 points Austin Peay scored were the second fewest the UNA defense has given up this season. The unit held Indiana State and Division II Virginia-Wise to 17 points each to open the year. Hey, Tennessee Tech has only scored 30 or more points twice this season. Could be some good news.
4. Will the records fall Saturday? UNA knows who is getting the ball and that means so, too, does its opponents. Still, ShunDerrick Powell continues to rack up yards and touchdowns. The sophomore tailback has 1,322 rushing yards and 17 scores. That means he needs 145 yards and three touchdowns to break Tyrone Rush’s single-season records. Powell has rushed for more than 150 yards five times and has three games with at least three rushing touchdowns.
--
Key matchup
UNA O-line vs. TTU D-Line
Despite its record, Tennessee Tech has been able to rush the quarterback. The Golden Eagles have recorded 22 sacks and they do it without any one player doing most of the work. They have 14 players with at least one sack, while their leading sacker is at 2½. UNA’s offensive line, meanwhile, had surrendered 22, including four games with opponents recording at least three or more. Austin Peay netted four of Noah Walters last week.
--
Player of the week
Micah Bland, DL
No, the UNA defense hasn’t played all that well through the first nine games, but Bland has been one of the more consistent players for that unit. The defensive tackle ranks third on the team in tackles with 50. He also has four tackles for loss and a quarterback hit. Tennessee Tech has thrown the ball quite a bit. The Golden Eagles average 32 passes a game. Let’s see if Bland can make an impact in this one.
--
By the numbers
1959: The last time UNA and Tennessee Tech played a football game. It ended in a 14-14 tie.
10: The number of rushing touchdowns Powell has of 30 yards or more. That includes four of his last five scores.
6: The number of catches Cortez Hall needs to move into the top five for career receptions at UNA. He has 127. DeMarcus Blount has 132.
--
Prediction
Tennessee Tech 35, UNA 28
Like in past weeks, the Lions have shown an ability to be competitive in games. They just haven’t shown an ability to win yet. That makes it hard to pick them to win until they do. If UNA doesn’t win this game, it’s going to be hard to do so at Memphis next week.
