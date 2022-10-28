When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Records: UNA (1-6, 0-3 ASUN), Central Arkansas (3-4, 2-0)
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The series: UNA leads 15-5
Four-down territory
1. Hello, old friend: UNA and Central Arkansas aren’t exactly strangers to each other — per se. The two played their first game in the series in 1951. They were both members of the Gulf South Conference from 1993-2005 when the Bears left for the FCS. They’re last meeting was an overtime playoff game in the Division II quarterfinals. The Lions won on a 45-yard field goal from Yuta Fukuda, a walk-on from Japan.
2. Hey, a run game: UNA has been a bit more successful running the football than it has in past seasons. Part of that has been the emergence of ShunDerrick Powell, who is probably the Lions’ best offensive player. The sophomore tailback ranks third in the FCS with 956 rushing yards and rushing touchdowns with 13. He ran for 218 yards and a trio of scores last week, becoming the only player in program history to rush for 200 yards three times in the same season.
3. Oh defense, where art thou? UNA’s defensive struggles have certainly been documented well enough by now (and if you didn’t know, last week proved plenty). The Lions have given up 40 or more points in five straight weeks, while surrendering almost 450 yards in each game during that stretch. It’s resulted in five losses. Last week, it was a last-minute touchdown. It’s led to UNA ranking toward the bottom in several FCS defensive categories. Can’t win many games that way.
4. It ain’t all about the green: Playing at Central Arkansas will certainly present a — ahh — unique experience for the Lions. Estes Stadium is striped in gray and purple turf, with the stripes alternating every five yards, except at midfield. It makes the Bears one of five Division I teams to have a non-traditional field color. Boise State (blue), Eastern Michigan (gray), Coastal Carolina (teal) and Eastern Washington (red) are the others.
Key matchup
UNA D-line vs. CAU O-line
The Lions’ defensive front hasn’t done a great job of putting pressure on opposing offenses. The group has just seven sacks in seven games — five of those coming against Division II Virginia-Wise and they’ve managed just one during the losing streak. Central Arkansas averages more than 6 yards a play, including almost 9 per pass attempt. So yes, some pressure would help.
Player of the week
Noah Walters, QB
Walters is the pick this week because picking Powell would probably be a bit redundant and obvious, so we’ll go with someone a little different. The freshman is coming off his best game. He completed 65% of his passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. More importantly, he only turned the ball over once — at the end of the first half on a desperation play. The result? Fifty-three points for the Lions. Not numbers you can complain about.
By the numbers
44: The number of rushing yards Powell needs for 1,000. He would be the first UNA player to do so since 2015. He needs 514 yards to break the single-season record.
5: The number of touchdowns Takairee Kenebrew has caught in the last three games. He’s caught at least one in each of those games.
8: The number of times UNA has beaten Central Arkansas in Conway. The Lions have only lost twice, including once in double overtime.
Prediction
Central Arkansas 48, UNA 38
There haven’t been many bright spots for the Lions this season. Things might get a little bleaker on Saturday. UNA hasn’t been able to show it can win close games or any game for that matter. Central Arkansas also has a losing record, but the Bears have scored 49 or more points in each of their last three games. That doesn’t bode well for the Lions with their latest trend.
