When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Records: UNA (1-5, 0-2 ASUN), Eastern Kentucky (3-3, 0-1)
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The series: First meeting
--
Four-down territory
1. Always a first time: UNA began playing football regularly in 1949. Eastern Kentucky in 1935. But despite the relative proximity to each other — less than a six-hour drive — there has never been a game between them. This is the third of four first-time opponents the Lions have on this year’s schedule. They already played Indiana State and Virginia-Wise. The season finale at Memphis will be the last one.
2. Limiting turnovers: UNA has played a pair of conference games since its bye week, but giving the ball to opponents has been an issue. The Lions have seven turnovers in their last two games — three against Kennesaw State and four against Jacksonville State. It’s resulted in 20 points, including 17 for the Gamecocks last week. UNA lost that game by 16. That’s after a double-overtime defeat at Kennesaw State. Eastern Kentucky, however, has only forced seven in its six games.
3. Trying to stop the skid: What can you say? UNA is back trying to stop another losing streak. This one is up to four games and none have been particularly kind or pretty. There have been a couple of blowouts, an overtime loss, early leads lost and comebacks thwarted. Two factors have played a main part in that — slow starts offensively and the defense struggling to keep opponents out of the end zone. UNA has been outscored 41-17 in the first quarter and given up 40-plus points overall in the last four games.
4. Very Wells, indeed: Matt Wells’ season has been an interesting one, we’ll say, at the very least. The Eastern Kentucky coach suffered a heart attack in late August in his office and was basically dead before being revived by trainers and EMTs, according to reports. It caused the 54-year-old to miss the Colonels' first two games against Eastern Michigan and Bowling Green. Eastern Kentucky is 2-2 since his return to the sideline Sept. 17.
--
Key matchup
UNA QB Noah Walters vs. EKU defense
The Lions’ freshman signal caller has had his moments the last two weeks. He’s thrown for 300 yards in back-to-back games. At the same time, Walters hasn’t done a great job of taking care of the ball. Of the offense’s seven turnovers, Walters has had a hand in all of them — four interceptions and three fumbles. That’s obviously the simplistic version, but a cleaner game will go a long way.
--
Player of the week
Demarcus Lacey, WR(ish)
After not contributing much the first two weeks, Lacey has become a reliable target for Walters. The freshman is listed as a receiver, but it isn’t uncommon for him to line up at running back. Against Jacksonville State, he caught four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown, while carrying the ball eight times for 37 yards. He was the Lions’ second leading rusher. Lacey has 272 yards of offense in the last three games.
--
By the numbers
0: The number of rushing yards ShunDerrick Powell needs to set a UNA FCS record. He did that last week with 118 yards against Jacksonville State
2: The number of times this season Eastern Kentucky has scored 40 or more points. The Lions have given up that to four straight opponents.
4: A loss to the Colonels would cement a fourth straight losing season for the Lions. Their last losing season before 2019 was 2002.
--
Prediction
Eastern Kentucky 42, UNA 35
Could UNA win this game? Sure. Will the Lions? Eh. That’s just based on how most of the season has gone. The players haven’t shown an ability to execute a whole lot consistently. Can’t win many games doing that. Until that changes, a lot of similar results are going to follow.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.