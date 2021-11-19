When: Noon Saturday
Where: Hampton, Virginia
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The line: None
Records: UNA (2-8, 1-4 Big South), Hampton (5-5, 3-3)
The series: UNA leads 2-1
--
Four-down territory
1. Leave it to Dever: UNA will start quarterback Blake Dever in its season finale after Rett Files' recent struggles (2 TDs, 4 INTs in his last two games). This will be Dever's fourth start. He previously lost to Jacksonville State, Nicholls State and last week to Kennesaw State. Dever completed 21 of 32 passes for 249 yards, three touchdowns and an interception against KSU. Overall, he’s thrown for 695 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions this season.
2. Defense needs to rebound: The UNA defense played well against Kennesaw State — until the Owls’ final possession. Kennesaw State went 70 yards to score the game-winning touchdown with 54 seconds left to make it 28-24. It cost the Lions a chance to upset the fifth-ranked FCS team. UNA has now allowed 28 points or more in seven of its 10 games.
3. Better horizons ahead? This will be UNA’s final game as a football member of the Big South. The Lions will officially join the ASUN, like the school’s other sports, next season. UNA has had some mixed results in the Big South, going 4-8 in the conference since 2019. Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State, two teams the Lions lost to this season, will also be joining. But JSU won't be around for long. The Gamecocks will jump to the FBS and join Conference USA in 2023.
4. Streaking Hampton? The Pirates are playing for a winning season, something that didn’t look like much of a possibility at the midway point of their schedule. Since losing three straight to Norfolk State, Kennesaw State and Charleston Southern, Hampton has won three of its last four, including two straight, to get back to .500. UNA has a chance to spoil something.
--
Key matchup
UNA CB K.J. Smith vs. Hampton WR Jadakis Bonds
Bonds finished 2019 with 943 yards and 15 touchdowns. After Hampton didn't play last year due to COVID-19, Bonds reemerged as the Pirates' No. 1 option in the passing game. The junior has 54 catches for 773 yards and six scores. It makes for an interesting matchup against Smith, UNA’s top cornerback. Smith has six interceptions and six pass breakups.
--
Player of the week
Jaxton Carson, RB
Parker Driggers missed last week’s game due to an injury and Carson stepped into the starting role. The junior turned in a career-best 82 yards on 20 carries. His previous season high was 37 yards against Campbell. It will be interesting to see if he gets more touches this week.
--
By the numbers
232: The number of rushing yards allowed by the UNA defense last week. The Lions didn’t even allow a 100-yard runner.
4: Number of tackles for loss recorded by UNA in the loss to Kennesaw State. The Owls ran 55 times and lost just 20 yards. The Lions ran the ball 31 times and, on their negative plays, lost 27 yards.
1999-2002: The four consecutive years that mark the last time UNA had three consecutive losing seasons before this year.
--
Prediction
UNA 28, Hampton 24
There really aren’t such things as moral wins, but the Lions have to feel pretty good with how they played Kennesaw State last week. No, it didn’t end in an upset, but UNA showed it could compete with a top-tier FCS team. It will just be a matter if UNA rebounds this week following that disappointing finish. With Dever starting at quarterback, the hope is the Lions won’t have quite as many turnovers. As always, it’s wait and see with this team.
— David Glovach
