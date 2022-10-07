When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Records: UNA (1-3, 0-0 ASUN), Kennesaw State (1-3, 0-1)
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The series: Kennesaw State leads 2-0
--
Four-down territory
1. And so, the fun (really) begins: The bye week is over for UNA and that means ASUN play is upon the Lions. Saturday’s matchup against Kennesaw State will be UNA’s first within the conference. During the league’s preseason media day, the Owls were picked to win the ASUN, while the Lions were voted to come in last. While UNA’s first four games weren’t anything great, or all that good really, these next five, starting with Kennesaw State are ultimately what is going to determine the outcome for the year.
2. A 4-quarter tale: There’s been the talk among the Lions needing to play four quarters of football. It’s very cliché. But it’s also quite true. When it comes to outscoring its opponents, UNA has only done so in the second quarter over the first four games. The Lions have scored a combined 42 points. Their opponents 40. The rest? UNA is being outscored 30-14 in the first and 31-21 in the fourth. The third is 14-14. There’s being outscored 3-0 if you want to include overtime, too.
3. A need to feed: Running back ShunDerrick Powell has perhaps been the bright spot for UNA so far — offensively, at least. Five of his eight rushing touchdowns have gone for 30 yards or more. He’s had a pair of 200-yard games (Virginia-Wise and Tarleton State). But against Tarleton State, Powell only had 13 carries. Good things have tended to happen when he touched the football.
4. Sleepy Owls: Trying to gauge Kennesaw State can be a little challenging. The Owls’ win was a two-point victory over winless Wofford. Their three losses were at No. 13 Samford, Cincinnati from the FBS and in overtime at Jacksonville State. Those three have a combined record of 13-3.
--
Key matchup
UNA D-line vs. KSU QB Jonathan Murphy
After dropping its first two games, Kennesaw State decided to make a quarterback switch. Xavier Shepherd, the ASUN’s preseason player of the year, was benched in favor of Jonathan Murphy. Since taking over, Murphy has rushed for 300 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also thrown for 200. The problem is UNA has given up 150 yards or more on the ground in three of its four games. The only one it didn’t? Division II Virginia-Wise.
--
Player of the week
Demarcus Lacey, WR
How much the freshman will play is still to be determined, but Lacey brings a big-play element to UNA’s offense it hasn’t been able to get aside from Powell. He caught two passes for 108 yards against Tarleton State, including a 78-yard touchdown. No other UNA receiver had more than 22 yards that game. It’ll be something to keep an eye on.
--
By the numbers
21: The number of games UNA has lost against its last 25 FCS opponents. Yeah … not good. The Lions have only won back-to-back games in that stretch once. That was last season.
122: The number of yards Powell needs to beat Damon Cox for the most rushing yards in a UNA FCS season. Powell is averaging 143 yards per game.
4: The number of games the Lions have forced a turnover. UNA has eight takeaways overall — six interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
--
Prediction
Kennesaw State 35, UNA 28
There were plenty of things the Lions needed to correct during their off week. What better way to find out if that was the case than during their ASUN opener? The problem is UNA has struggled to really find any kind of consistency over its first four games — first on offense with the defense joining suit lately. It’s not a great recipe for success.
