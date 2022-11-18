When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Records: UNA (1-9), Memphis (5-5)
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The series: First meeting
Four-down territory
1. The last stand: After 10 games, it’s finally here — UNA’s season finale. And at this point, it might be best for everyone involved. To say it’s been … um, interesting … for the Lions is probably an understatement. Most notable has been the firing of Chris Willis after Game 8 and the current eight-game losing streak. If UNA loses, it will tie the school record for most in a season with 10. That was in 1971 when the Lions closed out the year by losing 10 straight to finish with a 1-10 mark.
2. Welcome (back) to the FBS: After avoiding any FBS opponents last season, UNA is back in the game. Saturday’s matchup with Memphis will be the eighth game the Lions have played against the highest tier of college football, and they currently hold a 2-5 record. The two wins? Against Appalachian State in 1973 and a four-overtime thriller against Louisiana-Lafayette in 1997. UNA went 0-3 against FBS teams in the shortened 2020 COVID year.
3. Last chance for a record: ShunDerrick Powell broke the school’s single-season mark for rushing yards last week. Now, the sophomore has a chance to break another. He needs two rushing touchdowns to outdo Tyrone Rush’s record of 19 set in 1993. Is it possible? Perhaps. Memphis is giving up almost 125 yards per game on the ground and 15 touchdowns.
4. Bowling in Memphis? Here’s the situation. The Tigers need one win to reach bowl eligibility. It just happens it falls on a day they’re paying an opponent with an eight-game losing streak in a lower division to come to town. But that certainly works in Memphis’ favor. The Tigers reached their fifth win last week against Tulsa, which also snapped a four-game skid.
Key matchup
UNA O-line vs. Memphis defense
In order for Powell to get close to the end zone, UNA is going to need its offensive line to create some space for the running back to operate. It might be a tough ask. Memphis has 49 tackles for loss and 16 sacks on the year. Tigers defensive linemen Jaylon Allen and Cormontae Hamilton each have at least six tackles for loss and four sacks, while linebacker Zay Cullens has 6½ tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Player of the week
Noah Walters, QB
With UNA’s defense giving up plenty of points, there has been a big ask of the offense to score on pretty much every possession. Walters has thrown for 2,145 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Not bad for a true freshman. But the Lions’ offense has had some trouble once it hits an opponent’s 30-yard line. Last week, the unit had to settle for three field-goal attempts and turned the ball over on downs on another. It’s helped cause UNA to scramble at the end. Against Tennessee Tech, Walters overthrew an open Justin Luke in the end zone with under a minute left. Still, teams go as their QBs do.
By the numbers
142: The number of yards tight end Corson Swan needs to be the program’s all-time leading receiver at the position. Swan has 1,085 and trails Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Chip Long.
$400,000: Amount of the guarantee UNA receives for playing Memphis.
65-42-2: The Lions’ all-time mark against teams from the state of Tennessee. That includes an 0-3 record this season — Chattanooga, Austin Peay and Tennessee Tech.
2023: After this weekend, start the clock for next year.
Prediction
Memphis 49, UNA 14
There haven’t been a lot of positives this season for the Lions. Playing Memphis in the season finale only seems to be rubbing salt in the wound.
